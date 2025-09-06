Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, September 6

A slow and easy morning in the stars makes everyone more inclined to stay in bed and scroll, snuggle, or get some extra snoozes in. However, big feelings could start creeping in once the moon enters ethereal Pisces just before noon ET. This illusive and dreamy water sign loves to get lost in a fantasy, but as energy builds up toward tomorrow’s Piscean lunar eclipse, you’ll feel the sign’s shadow side, too. Beware the urge to act out of escapism or self-delusion.

A lunar square-off with shock-artist Uranus — which just began its annual retrograde last night — can bring unpredictable mood swings or sudden changes of heart. Paired with the intensity of the impending eclipse, you’ll want to make an extra effort to go with the flow and keep emotional reactions in check.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You might feel a little triggered today, maybe by a tense conversation with a loved one or an innocent passing comment from a stranger. Watch how you react.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Some shake-ups in your friend group might push you out of your comfort zone. It’s time to speak up and stand for what’s right.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Curveballs in your professional life could prompt a sudden decision or shift of priorities. Remember, there’s a difference between acting quickly and being rash.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) All of a sudden, you might feel unsure what you stand for. Sometimes you need to reconnect with your moral compass, so let it recalibrate.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) It’s easy to worry about what other people think when you’re feeling insecure. Find ways to fill that void with self-love instead of leaning on approval from others.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Someone might be pushing your buttons, but don’t let your ego get in the way of staying calm. There’s no need to give up your pride.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Daydreams may be getting in the way of responsibilities — but instead of letting them clash, why not integrate the two? Work your aspirations into your daily routine.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, September 6, 2025. Love and romance is all fun and games until it starts getting real. But there’s beauty in vulnerability, so open up your heart and don’t run from the feelings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) If life is a mirror, your deepest feelings are being reflected clearly today. You don’t have to be defined by your past, but you can’t run from it either.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Staying present isn’t easy when constant curveballs are being thrown into your calendar. Trust that you can put out the fires without panicking.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) The urge to splurge is real, but try not to be too rash. You might just be craving a quick hit of dopamine, and there are other ways to get it.