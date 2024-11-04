The Intention You Should Set This Month, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

As you flip your planner’s pages from October to November and look ahead to the coming weeks, why not turn it into a moment of manifestation? The start of a new month always feels like a good time to check in with yourself, set intentions, and think about what you’d like to focus on — and you can make it all the more powerful when you take astrology into account.

An intention, of course, is something you choose to focus on, whether it’s a goal, a message for the universe, or a vibe you want to bring, and it’s something you can put into the form of a mantra or affirmation, says Inbaal Honigman, an astrologer and tarot reader. “Affirmations are a wonderful way of creating spiritual traction, which pushes you towards your achievements,” she tells Bustle.

In astrology, goal setting is often reserved for the new moon closer to the middle of the month, but the start of November is extra powerful since the new moon already happened on Nov. 1, leaving behind a potent aura for manifestation. If you’ve been in the mood to start fresh, push harder towards a goal, or drop old patterns or habits, now’s the best time to make it happen.

Keep reading below for the intention each zodiac sign should set for November, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) “I’m choosing to go slow.” As a fire sign, people with Aries placements tend to feel like they’re moving at 100 mph, whether it’s physically with a busy schedule, mentally when they have a lot on their mind — or both. If you’ve been feeling burnt out or overwhelmed, give yourself permission to slow down this month. If the thought of slowing down stresses you out even more than being busy, think of it this way: Honigman says taking a breather is an important part of the goal-setting process. It gives you time to truly think about what you want in life and to see the best path to get there which helps you avoid wasting your time by focusing on the wrong goals. To see things more clearly, take a breather this month and recharge.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) “I will make more moves.” Taurus is a meticulous, intentional earth sign, which means you like to take your time making decisions or taking steps toward a goal. If it feels like you’re stuck in a rut this November, set an intention to act instead of just dreaming and planning, says Honigman. While it’s always fun to fantasize and vision-board your ideal life, this is your time to take action. November will fill you with energy, says Raminder Hayre, an astrologer and psychic healer, so get up and move. “Setting intentions around making more time and space for yourself to soar is going to have you feeling a lot more successful in your endeavors,” she tells Bustle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) “I will value my time.” After months of running around doing things for others — as is the Gemini way — you’re slowly starting to see the value in putting yourself first. As you kick off the month, think about how you can protect your energy. “Set intentions for the universe to show you what areas of your life need some adjusting,” says Hayre. It might mean saying no to a few invites from friends or skipping out on a holiday get-together come Thanksgiving. Try to zero in on what feels right for you. According to Hayre, you're about to enter a period of hibernation as you think about everything you’ve been through and where you’d like to go next.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) “I’m focusing on myself.” “The Scorpio new moon has brought some clarity to you,” says Hayre. Cancers are steeping in their fellow water sign’s intuitive energy — and they’re starting to see themselves differently. “You used to do a lot for others and not yourself,” she says, but now you’re realizing it’s time to step back, slow down, and focus on numero uno. Let your intention this month be about focusing on yourself and your needs. If you start to feel guilty or like you aren’t doing enough, come back to this mantra as a reminder.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) “I’m letting go of old patterns.” “The old way of doing things is not working for Leo anymore,” says Hayre. If you’ve been wondering why you feel stuck or haven’t reached your goals, use this month to reevaluate. One of this fire sign’s classic hangups is letting ego get in the way of asking for help or collaborating with others. To see more success come your way, why not drop that mindset and embrace humility and a sense of connection? By having a moment of introspection — and being willing to ask for support — Hayre says you should start to see new paths open up in life.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) “Now’s my time to shine.” Virgo, as a practical, organized earth sign, you’re certainly no stranger to leveling up. “You finished your birthday season off strong with the inspiration to be a new version of yourself,” says Hayre. To keep the momentum going, use this month to make sure you’re in alignment and heading in the right direction. Are you on the road toward a new career? Are you single for the first time in ages and navigating your newfound freedom? “It was a hard road to get here, but you made it,” says Hayre. “There is something amazing about allowing yourself to be different than you have ever been.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) “I’m keeping my eyes on the prize.” The past few months have been full of ups and downs as you close old cycles and bring new energy into your life, and that feeling will be even more powerful when Pluto enters Aquarius mid-month. “You are about to be seen like never before,” says Hayre. Repeat this mantra whenever you feel lost or unmotivated. If you lose your job, say it out loud. If you feel too tired to apply to schools, do it anyway. This month is when your natural glow will finally be appreciated, Libra, so don’t be afraid to go for it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) “I will speak up.” It’s your birthday month, so it’s the best time to remember your strengths as a Scorpio, and what you might need to keep in mind to stay balanced. In the weeks ahead, Hayre recommends setting an intention to be more open and vulnerable. How could you open up, show your emotions, and share your thoughts more freely with friends, family — or even yourself? “The moon in Scorpio gave you new perspective on your inner world,” she says. “It is challenging and promoting you to open up in a new way.” You’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what you want to say, but now’s the time to actually say it. Once you share, you’ll feel liberated like never before.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) “I’m creating a new me.” With Sagittarius season coming up at the end of the month, you’ll start to feel the energy of your fire sign in the air as it mixes with Scorpio’s transformational powers. Together, it’ll put you in the frame of mind to reinvent yourself. “Set your intention around what is going to inspire you for the next 12 months,” says Hayre. “Sagittarius' can have a strong desire to ‘do things differently,’ and this month is going to show you that it's possible to do it. You won't be doubting yourself as much anymore.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) “I trust myself to be authentic.” Capricorns often feel the need to put on a show for others. You’re often the leader or the one who is “supposed to have it all together.” But what if this month you dropped the mask a bit? Even if you do have it all together, it can be refreshing to show a more authentic side to yourself, and one that might not be picture-perfect. If you need a day off, take one. If you’re feeling frustrated, say so. “You have doubted your emotions in the past, but you are starting to see that it's possible for you to be authentic and successful at the same time,” says Hayre. “You have started to be rewarded by those in your close circle for sharing your truth.” Set an intention to do this more often so it becomes second nature.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) “I will inspire others.” As an air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of change, Aquarius always seems ahead of the curve. You’re the person in the group chat who everyone looks to for advice and motivation, so why not lean into that this month? If you usually lie low in the chat, try speaking up. If you usually hold back when sharing your thoughts, go ahead and speak up. “There will rarely be the exact viewpoint that you have out there in the world, simply because you are meant to create it,” says Hayre. So go ahead and share.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) “I’m clearing old energies and making way for new.” Pisces, you might experience some emotional upheaval in the aftermath of the Scorpio new moon, but go ahead and embrace it. “This is not a negative but a clearing for you,” says Hayre. Let the energy in the air inspire you to drop bad habits, negative ideas, and old ways of being. “Set an intention to shed the mindsets that have been holding you back so that you can live in your emotions truthfully,” she says. This affirmation will remind you to analyze what is and is not working in your life, so you’ll be a brand new you by December.

Sources:

Inbaal Honigman, astrologer, tarot reader

Raminder Hayre, astrologer, psychic healer