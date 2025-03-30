Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, March 30

This weekend’s spectacular astrological energy continues today, as dreamy planet Neptune begins its once-in-a-lifetime transit through Aries first thing in the morning — a zodiac sign it hasn’t visited since the 1800s. This is the start of an empowering spiritual growth spurt that’ll slowly reshape the collective’s relationship to their intuition over the years to come.

Later in the day, the moon makes its way into sensual and slow-moving Taurus, reminding everyone to stop and smell the roses.

It’s been an intense few days in the cosmos, so treat yourself to a little bit of R&R.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Spirituality isn’t just about meditation and crystal rituals — it’s the little things you do to feel connected to the invisible energies around you every day. Tap in.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The solar eclipse hangover is real, but your mojo is bouncing back with full force. Take the lessons life has taught you recently and find ways to put them into practice today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The power of community should never be underestimated, so spend some time nurturing yours today. What can you do to feel more connected with your crew?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’ve got too much soul to not align your long-term goals with your heart’s true values. Take a look at the path you’re on today and make sure you like where it’s leading you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A whole new world is opening up in your mind today, so say yes to adventure and be willing to follow the white rabbit. What exciting revelations lie beyond your comfort zone?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Not everything needs to be said out loud in order to be true. Your intuition is picking up high-frequency signals today, so listen with your heart and trust what you hear.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s easy to focus on what’s happening on the surface, but there’s a lot happening below sea level today that could use some attention. Dig deep and be real about what you find.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) After yesterday’s eclipse intensity, soften your heart and take solace in the people you love. It’s OK to ask for a hug or a listening ear if you need one.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Life can be really romantic if you want it to be. Take some time today to turn even the most mundane activities into something to be savored.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Every little memory makes up a piece of who you are. Listen to an old favorite song and let yourself get lost in a wistful haze of nostalgia.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) There’s so much meaning to be found by simply connecting with the world around you. Take in your surroundings more consciously today and try to see the present moment for exactly what it is.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) If you’re feeling some Sunday scaries today, distract yourself by catching up with a friend. Gossip and good vibes are just what the cosmic doctor ordered.