Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, March 20

It’s out with the old and in with the new this morning. The Sun is in firecracker Aries, marking the spring equinox and astrological new year. You may wake up feeling brand new, refreshed, and determined to turn your life around.

Your mind is on adventure. The moon in explorative Sagittarius links up with Mercury (retrograde), and you may reflect on missed opportunities that you hope will circle back around. Create a list of resolutions — just like you would ahead of a new year — of the exciting experiences that capture your attention.

By evening, the moon pulls into an energizing opposition with restless Jupiter. A burst of excitement will leave you craving a new environment. Before you recklessly pursue an impulsive idea, pause. Write down your goals. Do they make logical sense?

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You can reinvent yourself at any time, Aries. Decide who you want to be moving forward and make sure every action and decision reflects this better version of yourself.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Get some alone time. Develop self-love and resilience. Reflect on the boundaries that need reinforcing. When you cultivate a strong, internal foundation, you’ll feel more confident to tackle life’s challenges.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your social life will soon buzz with activity — that is, if it isn’t already. Prioritize catching up with friends, but remember, you aren’t bound to just one group. Roam free. Connect with communities who share your latest interests.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Move with conviction. Take up space. Prove how capable you are of assuming positions of leadership and authority. Any ambitious career moves that you make now will put you on the map.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Spontaneity will dial up the excitement in your life. Say yes to unexpected adventures, travel experiences, and opportunities to learn something new, whether that’s through debates, education, or mentorship.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Want to share more of yourself with someone you trust? Lower your walls and let them see the real you, flaws and all. They’ll only grow to love you more, Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your love life is about to get intense. Take your time to reflect on what you desire before you impulsively leap into a long-term commitment. If you’re single, suggest a spontaneous meet-up with your best friend.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Today’s urgent energy calls you to action. Tackle your boring responsibilities with speed so you have extra time to spend on more exciting activities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Life is short, Sagittarius. Follow your heart without hesitation. Whether you feel inspired to take up a new hobby or ask someone out on a date, all roads lead to greater satisfaction.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Trust your instincts, Capricorn. You’ll feel most energized when you explore your individuality away from the pressures or expectations of home and family.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your bold opinions may be too much for some to handle, but that’s all right. Save them for the people who share your passion, and have courage to say what’s on everyone’s mind. Go where you feel understood.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Taking care of your emotional and financial needs is about building self-trust and resilience, not proving yourself to others. Remember that you can hold your own.

