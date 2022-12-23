Here’s Your Horoscope For Christmas Weekend

Astrologer Nina Kahn, author of Astrology for Life and Wander the Stars, shares every zodiac sign’s horoscope for Christmas weekend, December 24-25, 2022.

Baby, it’s cold outside — depending on where you are, anyway — but thankfully, the astrology of this festive winter weekend is as soul-warming and delightful as can be. The moon will be harmonizing with a parade of other planets throughout the course of Dec. 24 and 25, promoting a positive feeling of togetherness and promising some seasonal cheer for all zodiac signs, regardless of what they celebrate.

On Christmas Eve, you’ll still be riding the high of the new moon in Capricorn that took place the day before, relishing in the feeling of an auspicious fresh start. Spirits are high and holiday cheer is aplenty, as the moon makes one positive aspect after another — inspiring you to reach out to your loved ones and get in touch with your feelings. Once the moon goes void-of-course in the evening, just after 10 p.m. EST, give yourself permission to fully chill. No stressing over last-minute gift wrapping or holiday cooking! Now’s a time for rest and relaxation.

Come Christmas day, the moon will enter cool and collectivist Aquarius, making all zodiac signs a little more social and community-minded. Work together to make holiday magic happen! The moon blows a kiss to both abundant planet Jupiter and passionate planet Mars, boosting good vibes and energy levels alike. All the while, a sweet connection between mental planet Mercury and spiritual planet Neptune makes it a beautiful weekend for thinking idealistically, enjoying your favorite holiday music and movies, and talking about your hopes and dreams.

Consider the cheerful astrology of December 24 and 25 a little gift from the cosmos, and read on for your holiday weekend horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’re good at charging forward toward things on your own, Aries — but collaboration will make life so much more enjoyable this weekend! Work together with the people around you to make this holiday weekend extra special, and don’t be afraid to ask for a little help from your friends and family.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is an exciting weekend for broadening your holiday horizons and trying something different, Taurus. Implement a fresh tradition that feels more in tune with the most recent evolutions of yourself and the world around you — even if it’s just a funky new Christmas cookie recipe. You don’t have to stick to the ways of the past in order to make your memories meaningful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’re getting deep with your emotions and your conversations this weekend, Gemini! It’s a beautiful time to dive into soul-expanding discussions about spirituality and philosophy, or to share some vulnerable feelings with the people close to you. Open your mind and your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This weekend is all about fostering interpersonal connections and pouring your heart into your relationships, Cancer — so spending time with loved ones and reaching out to the people you care about will be time well spent. Create a safe space where you can share your feelings and give your partners or family members a chance to open up about theirs, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You probably have a busy holiday schedule to stick to this weekend, Leo, but trust that everything will unfold with divine timing and a happy feeling of connection. There’s probably lots of prep to be done on Saturday, but remember that many hands make light work — so get your friends or family in on the fun. Sunday is full of heart-to-conversations, so sit back and enjoy the people around you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Instead of stressing over scheduling or pouring over the details of your plans for the fifth time, remember that holidays are supposed to be fun — and you deserve to enjoy them as much as anyone else! Shake off any stresses, embrace a joyful attitude, and do something creative with your loved ones as a way to connect.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Home is where the heart is, Libra, and this weekend’s energy is all about embracing coziness, joy, and connection with your closest people. It’s a fun time to relish in nostalgic memories of happy holidays past or re-watch some of your favorite Christmas movies to get into a festive spirit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Prioritize some fun family time this weekend, Scorpio — whether that’s with your blood relatives or your ride-or-die best friends. You’re feeling extra social and open to others, so gathering at home with the people you care about will feel extra fulfilling. It’s also a good time to extend an olive branch to loved ones you may have lost touch with. Reach out and make the connection.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It’s easy to get caught up in the materialistic side of the holidays, but this weekend, you’re able to effortlessly align with the things that are truly worth your time and energy, Sagittarius. Connect with people you care about and make an effort to be fully present in your surroundings. Don’t worry about all the future stuff — right now, the moment is all that matters.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’re feeling especially festive and energized this weekend, Capricorn — no Scrooge vibes here! The planets are bestowing you with a sense of empowerment, stronger communication, and clarity on your values. Enjoy all the earthly pleasures of the holiday season and indulge in the feel-good vibes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The new moon on Friday may have put you in hibernation mode, Aquarius, so laying low on Saturday and setting aside some time for spiritual reflection is ideal. But by Christmas day, you’ll be coming out of your shell and ready to celebrate! Being your social and open-hearted self will naturally boost the spirits of everyone around you, so let your light shine.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Interconnectedness is the theme for you this weekend, Pisces, whether it’s feeling the synergy within your community or simply being in alignment with your spiritual side. Saturday’s a great day to embrace the season of giving by making a holiday donation or doing some volunteer work — but even if all you do is share your cheerful, rose-colored perspective with the people around you, know that your presence is appreciated.