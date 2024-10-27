Here's What You Should Cook This Week, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Happy Halloween! The spookiest week of fall is officially here. This is a holiday that is big on treats, so keep a few hosting tricks up your sleeve. It’s a great time to restock the bar cart or bake a few loaves of bread just in case you have a few last-minute guests. The vibe this year is more spooky than outright scary. The only thing that might go bump in the night is your head hitting that cupboard door you left open.

In terms of astrological events, it’s a bit of a ghost town (pun intended) for the first half of the week. Then the new moon in Scorpio will occur on Nov. 1 — so expect a bit of an intense start to the weekend. I’m usually a fan of staying in on Friday nights, but this week the cosmos wants you to keep the party going. Tap into that Scorpio energy and grab cocktails at a new spot.

Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my ​​suggestions for how to honor both your birth chart and your pantry. Be sure to check both your sun and rising sign!

Aries (March 21-April 19) If you really want to challenge yourself, dine solo. In fact, do it twice. Recipe suggestion: Loaded Butternut Squash & Bacon Flatbreads.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your Halloween mantra is “treat or treat”, so get festive with a nice pumpkin dessert. Recipe suggestion: No-Bake Pumpkin Delight.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Pack a picnic lunch, take a drive, and enjoy the fall foliage. Recipe suggestion: Goat Cheese and Delicata Squash Tartine.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s like I always say: Macaroni and cheese fixes everything. Recipe suggestion: Crockpot Mac And Cheese.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re not allowed to let Thanksgiving stress get to you in October. Breathe. Recipe suggestion: Maple Harissa Hasselback Sweet Potatoes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If I could give you an award for thriftiness, I would — but it’s time to indulge. Recipe suggestion: Julia Child’s Beef Bourguignon.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Repeat after me: It doesn’t have to look good, it just has to taste good! Recipe suggestion: Tuna Newberg With Rice.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The best dishes are served with a side of fries — just ask the French. Recipe suggestion: Easy Steak Frites.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You don’t have to tone yourself down to make other people happy. Recipe suggestion: Pumpernickel Panzanella.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Nothing is better than a meal with a friend. Try cooking one together over FaceTime. Recipe suggestion: One-Pan Autumn Chicken Dinner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If you can’t focus, it’s time to delegate — and if you can’t do that, take a sick day and recharge. Recipe suggestion: Turkey and Butternut Squash Lasagna with Crispy Sage.