Every Halloween, the race is on to come up with the coolest, funniest, and most creative costume idea. It feels so good to bring a meme to life or to call out a pop culture moment with your get-up, whether it’s Moo Deng the internet-famous hippo, or one of the Utah girls from #MomTok.

While you will win major points — and probably a ton of love on Instagram — if you show up to a party with a cleverly-current costume, there’s also nothing wrong with the classics. Think witches, black cats, skeletons, devils, and more.

As you start to picture these go-to looks, you might see which ones would be perfect for each zodiac sign. These classic Halloween costumes have been around for decades for a reason. They’re fun, easy to recreate, instantly recognizable — and they each seem to come with a unique personality all their own.

Scorpio has to be a bat, right? And Gemini is a clown, yes? When you think about it, it becomes clear who would go for the cat ears, too, and which member of the zodiac would want to be a zombie.

If you’re still in need of a spooky, sexy, or sweet look this October, the right Halloween costume for you might already be written in the stars.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) rachasuk/E+/Getty Images Witch If anyone can pull off being a witch on Halloween, it’s Aries. As an energetic fire sign, you want any excuse to cackle loudly, cast spells on your friends, and swoosh around town in a long, dramatic cape. To be on point for 2024, paint your face green and go as Elphaba.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Anastasiia Shavshyna/E+/Getty Images Pumpkin As an earth sign, Taurus will feel most at home as a cute little pumpkin. This classic Halloween costume is adorable, it can be dressed up or down, but most importantly? It’s comfy. Pull a big, round pumpkin suit on over sweats if you want to feel cozy and warm on an October night, or really do it up with a curly stem-themed headband, pretty face paint, and autumnal leaf touches.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) kali9/E+/Getty Images Clown There’s no doubt Gemini would have the best time as a clown. As the silliest air sign of the zodiac, you’ll want to crack jokes, dance around, and truly make a fool of yourself while you’re out and about on Oct. 31. There are so many versions of clowns to choose from, too, so you can pick whichever one you like based on your mood. You can be a grinning horror movie clown, a TikTok-viral Pierrot clown, or a classic birthday clown with a big, red nose.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cultura RF/Axel Bernstorff/Connect Images/Getty Images Angel As one of the most emotional, nurturing, and spiritual signs of the zodiac, Cancer will feel right at home dressed as a sweet angel complete with a glistening halo, feathery wings, and a soft, floaty dress. Angels also have a silvery quality to them, which just so happens to be Cancer’s lucky color. Make sure you wear lots of glitter and a metallic nail polish to look extra ethereal.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) svetikd/E+/Getty Images Devil Who else but Leo to rock a devil outfit on Halloween? This costume allows you to wear red, high heels, fierce makeup, and sharp, pointy horns — aka all of your favorite things. It’s a show-stopping costume, which you’ll love as a sun-ruled fire sign. It’s also equal parts scary and sexy, so it’ll cover all aspects of your fun-loving, fiery personality.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Jena Ardell/Moment/Getty Images Black Cat Virgos are true earth signs when it comes to Halloween. You love simplicity, ease, and tradition, which is why you’ve had fuzzy black cat ears in your closet for the past ten years. Anytime you need a quick costume idea — like for an office party — you pull them out, pair them with a black turtleneck, and call it done. That said, you also appreciate that this classic costume is slinky, cute, and a little bit sexy.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Yoss Sabalet/Moment/Getty Images Princess Libras are princesses 24/7/365, so why change it up just for Halloween? As a Venus-ruled sign, you’re drawn to pink, glitter, ruffles, and lace. Oh, and sparkly crowns, of course. As an air sign, you’ll appreciate the variety of princess costumes to choose from, too. Are you in the mood to be a Medieval princess? A cartoon version? Or one from a video game? There’s a wide world of princess costumes at your fingertips.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Mix and Match Studio / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Bat It goes without saying that Scorpio — the spookiest zodiac sign of them all — has to be something scary and of the night, like a screeching, flying bat. As an intuitive water sign ruled by transformational Pluto, you deeply appreciate the lore that goes along with bats, too. In Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the vampire turns into a bat and flies away at will — and that’s something you wish you could do every day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) SolStock/E+/Getty Images Skeleton This classic Halloween costume is perfect for Sagittarians. Chances are you forgot the holiday was on the horizon and need to buy something quick on your way to a party. Any costume store will have a skeleton look in stock, and you won’t even need to come up with accessories. Just pull on the bodysuit and have yourself a time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images Zombie As a Capricorn, you spend most of your life in demanding leadership roles, so it makes sense that you’d feel like a zombie by the end of a long week. To play into your fatigue — and make all of your friends laugh — go as a zombie this Halloween. Wear ripped clothes, practice your guttural growl, and use face paint that makes you look like the walking dead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) visualspace/E+/Getty Images Ghost As an independent, Uranus-ruled air sign, Aquarius always likes to do their own thing — even at Halloween parties. If you want to float around mysteriously, go as a ghost and don’t let anyone know your true identity. It’ll be so on-brand for you to stand on the periphery of a conversation with a sheet over your head.