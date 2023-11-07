We all have our own icks when it comes to dating, but not everyone knows what their turnoffs are. Sure, brazen acts of disrespect like refusing to hold the door for someone or “forgetting” to leave a tip are pretty easy to identify. But icks can also be subtle quirks, like short texts and bad eye contact, and once you figure out what’s bothering you, it’s impossible to unsee it.

If you’re unsure what gives you the ick the most, you may be able to determine your dating dealbreaker with the help of your zodiac sign.

Let’s face it: No one is safe from their behavior being ick-ified. From the way a date sits in a chair to how they hold a knife, every little thing they do is sure to be picked apart during a debrief session with your besties. And you can almost guarantee your counterpart will do the same.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, it’s very likely that the ick associated with your zodiac sign is in direct opposition with the qualities you tend to look for in a partner. That said, no two people are exactly alike, which means it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what turns people off. So if your ick doesn’t match your zodiac sign, don’t worry — it’s still valid.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries are all about action, so it makes sense that the fire sign would be turned off by someone who has no direction in life. “Aries tends to be a very aggressive and motivated sign, always reaching for that next goal,” says Garbis. “They may not like someone who is too passive, is not striving, and is not on track to achieve great things. If the person they’re with is dead in the water, they may fall out of love very quickly.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Jordi Salas/Moment/Getty Images When it comes to money, Taureans are disciplined savers. Sure, they like to treat themselves to the occasional splurge purchase every once in a while, but they also like the stability that money brings, which is why they won’t entertain anyone who is “frivolous” with their spending or has “no financial goals,” per Garbis.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) If you don’t know the difference between “there, they’re, and their,” don’t expect a second date with a Gemini. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, the air sign needs a partner who can keep up with their wit — not someone who doesn’t believe in autocorrect.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Big-hearted Cancers have a lot of love to give. From lost pets to pedestrians who need help crossing the street, the water sign wants to help everyone. For that reason, sensitive crabs are instantly turned off by someone who doesn’t care about animals or has no consideration for other people’s feelings, per Garbis.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leos strive to be the center of attention at all times, which is why the fire sign refuses to put up with someone who dims or minimizes their spotlight. “[Leos] would hate to be shown up and play second fiddle and not be the star of their show,” says Garbis. “They don’t want to date someone too much like them.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) cream_ph/E+/Getty Images Perfection-obsessed Virgos are extremely tidy and well-organized individuals, so it’s only fitting that the earth sign’s biggest ick is someone who is “messy or unkempt,” according to Garbis.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) As a fair and balanced air sign, Libras have no tolerance for judgmental people. “If they meet someone who treats other people as if they are less than they may find them to be someone they can’t stand being around,” says Garbis.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images If there’s one thing Scorpios value, it’s loyalty. So if they find out the person they’re seeing has a history of cheating, they won’t hesitate to kick them to the curb — but not before unleashing that infamous scorpion sting on them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) As the free-spirited adventurers of the zodiac, Sagittarians just want to have fun, and they expect their partner to feel the same. “If they meet someone who is boring, a wet blanket, and doesn’t like to have a good time, they may find that person to be dreadful,” Garbis tells Bustle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorns seems to have it all figured out. From finances to career, they know exactly what they need to do in order to achieve their goals and don’t waste any time working towards their aspirations. So if they’re seeing someone who is always late on bill payments or doesn’t have any drive, Garbis shares that the earth sign won’t stick around for very long.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images If you don’t have the decency to respond to a text from an Aquarius, you can kiss the air sign goodbye. According to Garbis, Aquarians will take this type of behavior as a sign you’re a bad friend. If you wanna be an Aqua’s lover, you gotta be a good friend.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) It’s not hard to hurt a sensitive Pisces’ feelings, so it makes sense that the water sign would be turned off by rudeness. “If you are dating a Pisces, try to be nice to other people in front of them, or else they may take their love somewhere else,” Garbis advises. In other words: Don’t forget to look the waiter in the eye when you order.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer