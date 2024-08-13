Everyone loves a good movie or a juicy TV show, but what some people appreciate even more are the fan theories that come along with it. These are the hypotheses and speculations about hidden meanings and secret relationships in a story, and predictions about how a series, artist, or character might evolve.

Fan theories can apply to books, songs, albums, movies, and shows. There are Bachelor fan theories, Easter eggs to be uncovered in Bridgerton, and even different ways to interpret the Barbie movie. You name a piece of media and there’s likely some sort of fan theory to dig into.

These theories are, of course, driven by the super-fans who spend a lot of time with the material. As they watch or listen, they end up spotting secret messages or potential plot lines that could be pure speculation or were really put there by the creator for those perceptive enough to see them.

For the zodiac signs who are obsessed with fan theories, spotting them is half the fun. According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, finding fan theories is especially appealing to the Mercury-ruled zodiac signs, who might get into it for the thrill of chatting and conspiring with fellow super-fans.

Other zodiac signs spot hidden messages because they’re naturally observant, while some are all about unearthing potential hidden messages or secrets. The fan theory life is another way to appreciate a piece of media, and the zodiac signs below are all about it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

If you’re part of a fan community or message board, there’s a chance it’s run by a Gemini. As an air sign ruled by communicative Mercury, Geminis love to bring people together to gossip about characters and plot lines. They’re into any media, from books and fan fiction to movies and even reality TV shows, so their well of knowledge knows no bounds.

“As natural communicators and adaptors, Geminis have a flair for connecting dots between seemingly unrelated details,” says Wang. They can spot an Easter egg from a mile away, but they excel at seeing the threads that intertwine in fictional universes. They could write an entire essay about a moment of eye contact or the behavior of a background character that might come into play in the future.

Geminis are also quick on their feet, says Wang, “and they have an openness to ideas that enables them to share and discuss fan theories with ease, frequently sparking conversations that ignite further exploration.” Once you get them talking, they won’t want to stop.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Hiraman/E+/Getty Images

If anyone’s going down a fan theory rabbit hole at 3 a.m., it’s Scorpio. “This water sign is known for their investigative nature and tenacity, making them the ultimate fans when it comes to digging deep into their interests,” says Wang.

Scorpios are one of the zodiac’s best sleuths, so they’ll get into theories just for the thrill of the hunt. If they suspect a connection between two seemingly unrelated characters in a movie, they’ll track down every last scrap of information — just because they can.

This sign is also ruled by transformational Pluto, which means they’re naturally drawn to secret messages and Easter eggs. “Their association with transformation allows them to see how shows evolve, too, unveiling connections that others may miss,” says Wang. They get off on being in the know or being the person who figured it out first.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Natalia Lebedinskaia/Moment/Getty Images

You’ll never catch a Pisces putting on a TV show just for some background noise. If they’re going to watch something, they’re going to sit down, stare at the screen, and take it all in. This water sign is an active viewer who gets into shows for the plot and the character development, and by default, they’re easily sucked into the world of fan theories.

“Pisces are dreamers and empathetic souls who are drawn to the emotional depths of storytelling, and their intuitive nature allows them to sense subtext and thematic elements,” says Wang. They’re able to piece together subtle connections or meaningful messages in shows and songs, and they also love how a theory gives them something to chew on long after they’re done watching a movie or reading a book.

Pisces are also the type to get fan theories started. They’ll devote their day to piecing together ideas and hypotheses, and then they’ll make a TikTok that immediately goes viral within the fandom.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor