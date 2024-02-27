These 3 Zodiac Signs Treat Their Friends Like Family

There are so many different ways a person can show up as a friend. There’s the bestie who will go out with you on a Friday, the pal who always texts back, and the one who invites you to all of their dinner parties. But then there’s a true top-tier friend who does all of this and more, including treating you like an actual family member.

While you can bond with anyone, astrologer Stina Garbis says certain zodiac signs really shine when it comes to treating friends like family. These besties give off major big sister vibes. They’re always there for you when you’re feeling good or when you’re down, and you also develop a level of closeness that borders on codependent.

According to Garbis, these sisterly zodiac signs tend to rule one of the astrological houses associated with relationships or friendships. It sets them up to get extra close to the people in their life, which is why they ultimately feel like siblings with their friends.

These friends know your secrets, give the best speeches at weddings, and show up when you need them most. Like a sister, you might argue or get annoyed with each other, but you quickly forget and go back to raiding each other’s closets for clothes.

Below, the three zodiac signs who treat their friends like family, according to an astrologer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s easy to forget that your Cancer BFF isn’t actually related to you. According to Garbis, this water sign will refer to your own mom as their mom, and they’ll show up at your house for every major event, like birthdays and holidays. “They consider themselves royalty among your family,” she says, and rightfully so.

“Cancer is not the type of sign to have a huge friend group, so when they choose you as their person, they mean it for life,” says Garbis. They rule the fourth house of home and family, which means they tend to take relationships very seriously.

Just like a sibling a Cancer will bail you out of sticky situations, and they’ll never judge you for messing up — at least not for long. They’re also down to share anything and everything with you, from clothes to makeup to half of their plate of fries.

While you might occasionally bicker like two siblings, you can rest assured that they always have your back.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Once you get into a Libra’s inner circle, they’ll treat you like family forever. “This air sign rules the seventh house of personal relationships, so all of their friendships stand the test of time,” says Garbis.

Chances are you met in elementary school and have been besties ever since. They’ve been there through all your ups and downs, and they’re always the first person you think of when you need to talk.

“Even though they are represented by the scales, they know how to be non-judgmental, and they give the best big sister advice,” she says. They also stick by your side even when you aren’t necessarily fun to be around.

If you’re going through something tough, like a breakup, they’ll come over with food and insist that they sleep on your couch until you feel better. “They are not a fair-weather friend and will be there for you through thick and thin.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

According to Garbis, you can always count on a Sagittarius to do sisterly things, like randomly calling to check in or making themselves feel at home in your apartment. They’ll come over without asking, eat out of your fridge, and act like they own the place — because they kind of do.

“They are ruled by happy-go-lucky Jupiter, who is silly and lovable and fun to be around,” says Garbis, so it felt like you knew them from the moment you met, and you’ve been making the best memories ever since.

As a fire sign, Sagittarius is always going to be upfront and confident, which explains why you tell each other everything, including your deepest secrets. They’ve seen you at your best and your worst, and they’ve always been down to help you out. A Sagittarius is a true ride-or-die BFF, and they often feel closer than actual family.

