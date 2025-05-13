These 3 Zodiac Signs Are So Gen Z-Coded

It doesn’t matter if you’re 20, 30, or 40 — anyone can get down with all things Gen Z. This generation, known as the first kids to grow up with access to the internet, are chronically online in the best way, and you can tell by how they speak, think, act, and dress.

Now in their teens to late-20s, they’re at the forefront of fun trends and follow in the footsteps of the millennials before them. It’s why they brought back Y2K ‘fits and hairstyles, but at the same time fell in love with cowboy boot tattoos, strawberry makeup, and all things coastal grandmother. Remember that? If anyone loves a trendy aesthetic, it’s Gen Z.

They’re also super informed. While they do occasionally have a “what if I don’t like beans” moment, few things get past someone born between 1997 and 2012. Not only can they research something instantly, but they’re quick to defend people and stand up for what’s right — and sure, it gives them aura points too. Gen Z is often politically active, open-minded, and accepting of everyone.

It’s why certain zodiac signs will always be Gen Z-coded, no matter their age. Here are the three that give off this vibe the most.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

lechatnoir/E+/Getty Images

Anyone with Gemini placements will fit right in with Gen Z, especially if they’re chronically online. While many people in older age brackets refused to download TikTok, Geminis of all ages got it all the way back in 2019 — and they haven’t stopped scrolling since.

Gemini is an air sign, which means they love to stay connected socially. They’re also obsessed with their phones thanks to their Mercury ruling planet, which governs technology. Since Geminis are online 24/7, they naturally stay on top of viral trends, references, and memes, and often create trends of their own.

People with this placement keep up with fashion and music, too — all things that help you stay young at heart. Instead of staying home and rotting, you can find them in the front row of a Charli XCX concert doing the Apple dance on a giant screen, even if they have very adult responsibilities in the morning.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Fun-loving Sagittarians don’t care one bit about generational norms. Since they’re always down to try new things, many people think they’re way younger than they are, and as a result, they often turn into role models for people who worry that life stops at 30.

That said, they also have a few things in common with Gen Z in general. First, they always know what’s trending, whether it’s an artist, book, style, or movement, and that’s because they’re always talking, learning, and growing. Pro tip? It’s easy to relate to younger generations when you stay in the know.

This fire sign is also ruled by expansive Jupiter, which means they have a worldly frame of mind. Instead of only thinking about their own well-being, Sagittarians are citizens of the planet and feel connected to everyone. This informs their views and desire to help others, just like Gen Z.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

Jordi Mora igual/Moment/Getty Images

Aquarians never seem to age. Someone with this placement might be a 43-year-old member of Gen X and still be just as funny, stylish, and cool as they were when they were 25. They know age is nothing but a state of mind.

As a sign ruled by rebellious Uranus, Aquarians also take less traditional routes through life. An Aquarius will seek out a job just because it sounds fun. Their goal? To actually enjoy their 9-to-5. Younger generations, like Millennials and Gen Z, realize you don’t have to stay in the same career until retirement, and so they enjoy hopping around and rediscovering themselves every few years.

This free, independent, and quirky air sign also reads younger than they are because they love fashion. They won’t stop wearing cute 'fits or trying new hairstyles and makeup trends just because they’re “older.” Instead, they stay curious about what’s trending, and that’s very Gen Z-coded.