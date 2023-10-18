Your Zodiac Sign's Perfect Candle, According To An Astrologer

Nothing sets the vibe quite like the perfect candle. About to watch a movie? Light a moody candle. Journaling on a rainy day? Enjoy one that’s grounding. Soaking in the tub? Grab a scent that’s spiked with calming lavender.

The warm glow and lush aroma of a candle can completely transform your surroundings. That said, everyone has a different idea about what, exactly, makes for the perfect scent.

For some members of the zodiac, nothing beats a warm and cozy fragrance, like vanilla or rose. Others prefer the zing of citrus or the earthy notes of pine and patchouli.

To narrow in on your ideal candle, consider things like the personality traits associated with your sun sign, which often stem from your ruling planet or element, as well as what you hope to get out of your candle-lighting experience. Do you need to relax? Perk yourself up? Or celebrate the fact you just deep-cleaned your apartment? There’s probably a candle for that.

Below, an astrologer shares the best candle for each zodiac sign, so you can snag the one that’ll make your living space feel the most like you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Orange Blossom Home Candle Jo Malone London $80 See On Jo Malone “Aries are known for their energetic and dynamic natures,” says Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion. To match your enthusiasm in candle form, she thinks you’ll love lively, citrusy scents like lemon and orange. This option from Jo Malone smells like a juicy, invigorating orange grove, and is perfect to light first thing in the morning.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) "Bloom" Luxury Candle Harlem Candle Company $48 See On Harlem Candle Company As an earth sign who appreciates being at home, Taurus, you’re all about heavy, cozy floral scents like rose, heliotrope, and jasmine. “Taurus individuals appreciate the finer things in life, given they’re ruled by the planet of love and beauty, Venus,” Bell says. “The classic scent of rose is a symbol of love and romance, making it a perfect fit.” To hit all the right notes, try the Bloom candle from Harlem Candle Co., which smells of white rose, orange flower, and waterlily for a warm and balanced blend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint Bath & Body Works $25.95 See On Bath & Body Works Gemini is the busiest social butterfly of the zodiac, says Bell, which explains why you appreciate the act of lighting a candle and turning your home into a spa-like oasis where you can kick back, rest, and recover. Once you return home after bopping around, nothing will do the trick quite like a soothing eucalyptus and mint candle. This hefty three-wick option from Bath & Body Works has other herbal notes, too, like clary sage.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Vanille Diptyque $74 See on Diptyque Cancer, as a nurturing water sign ruled by the moon, you’ll definitely appreciate aromas that are sweet and familiar, like vanilla. “The warm and comforting scent of vanilla is perfect for creating a cozy and safe environment, allowing Cancer individuals to feel at ease and connected to their emotional side,” Bell says. To make your apartment extra serene, burn this candle from Diptyque that has notes of vanilla and leather.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Pin 12 Le Labo $84 See On Le Labo According to Bell, Leo always appreciates scents that feel regal and luxurious. You are, after all, a fire sign represented by a lion. The next time you’re in the mood to treat yourself, go for the Pin 12 from Le Labo, which is infused with aromatic pinewood, musks, and a slight hint of amber. As Bell says, “The earthy and opulent scent of pine can evoke a sense of grandeur and adventure, making Leos feel like they are in the spotlight and surrounded by excellence.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) New Home Homesick $22.80 See On Homesick “Virgos are meticulous and organized individuals,” says Bell, which is why you’ll love grounding scents like sandalwood or jasmine. According to Bell, you’ll notice that they give off a sense of calm, balance, and serenity. That’s why New Home by Homesick is the perfect option. It features notes of jasmine, as well as cedarwood, lime, sandalwood, oakmoss, and musk.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) NEST New York Pumpkin Chai Candle Sephora $48 See On Sephora According to Bell, Libra appreciates balance and harmony in their lives. As an air sign ruled by Venus, you love to turn up and go out on the town. But once you get back home, that’s when things have to feel cozy. To set the stage for the ultimate bed rot day, try burning this pumpkin chai candle by NEST. It’s the ultimate gourmand blend of cinnamon, pumpkin, cardamom, and ginger.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Aromatic Candle-Champaca Votivo $32 See On Votivo As a water sign ruled by Pluto, Scorpio is drawn to all things mysterious and enigmatic. “Scents like patchouli or frankincense have mystical and alluring qualities that match Scorpio's deep and introspective nature,” Bell says. This woody candle from Votivo has a base of patchouli, as well as amber, orange flower, vanilla, and musk. Light it while you play with your tarot cards on a rainy Saturday afternoon, and the vibes will be immaculate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Candle Sephora $38 See On Sephora “Sagittarians are known for their love of adventure and the outdoors,” Bell says. For your perfect candle, bring the forest to your living room with a warm woody fragrance. The one from Maison Louis Marie will transport you to the outdoors with its earthy notes of sandalwood, vetiver, amber wood, and cedarwood.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Freres Branchiaux Cinnamon Pump Candle Target $33 See On Target “Capricorns are often associated with tradition and responsibility,” Bell says, which is why she recommends a cinnamon-scented candle to help you feel grounded and cozy after a long day of bossing. Burn this beauty from Freres Branchiaux while you put your feet up and journal, read, or watch reality TV. Its scents of cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin, and vanilla icing will remind you that it’s OK to chill.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme Candle Sephora $38 See On Sephora “Aquarians are unconventional and forward-thinking individuals,” says Bell. Go for a candle with an enchanting scent, like amber, as well as intriguing herbal notes to keep you guessing. This unique blend from Boy Notes has notes of jasmine, Hinoki timber, cypress, and moody frankincense. As an air sign, you love when things are a bit off-kilter — and this candle definitely fits the bill.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Sea & Dune LAFCO $75 See On LAFCO Nothing makes a Pisces feel at home quite like a brisk ocean breeze. As a water sign, you love the way salty, beachy scents help you relax. “Pisces are dreamers and deeply in touch with their emotions,” Bell says. “Tranquil scents, such as chamomile or ocean breeze, promote relaxation and inner peace, creating a serene environment for Pisces to connect with their inner world.” To set the mood, light up Sea & Dune from LAFCO. The ocean-inspired scent has notes of blue lotus, sea glass, lemon, and amber. Burn it while you sip tea and write poetry.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion