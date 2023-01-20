The January New Moon Will Be A Wakeup Call For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Move over, boss babe era — Capricorn season has passed. It’s time to revel in a more free-spirited vibe à la the January 2023 new moon. Arriving on Jan. 21 in quirky Aquarius, the first new moon of 2023 is inspiring the collective to embrace their uniqueness, break traditions, and let their freak flag fly. For the zodiac signs most affected by the January 2023 new moon, the optimistic lunation’s impact will push them to make major decisions in order to actualize their biggest hopes and dreams — even if they’re a little unconventional.
In astrology, new moons herald fresh starts and new opportunities. With la luna ingressing in visionary Aquarius — the air sign that’s ruled by the 11th house of friendship and hope — this moment is all about innovation. That can be on an individual scale, like debuting a different style or introducing new rituals, but it can also be reimagining how we show up for our friendships. The zodiac signs most impacted by this forward-thinking vibe will be prompted to see the bigger picture when it comes to their goals, face their emotions, and learn how they can nurture a functional and progressive community.
“While the overall tone of the new moon is positive, we need to watch out for biting off more than we can chew with Mercury in Capricornsquaring Jupiter in Aries,” Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of the wellness brand Gift Of The Nile tells Bustle. “Big developments can happen quickly, especially with all planets direct, but stay practical and grounded.”
Curious to know if you’ll be hit the hardest by this lunation? Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the January 2023 new moon.