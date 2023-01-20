The January New Moon Will Be A Wakeup Call For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Move over, boss babe era — Capricorn season has passed. It’s time to revel in a more free-spirited vibe à la the January 2023 new moon. Arriving on Jan. 21 in quirky Aquarius, the first new moon of 2023 is inspiring the collective to embrace their uniqueness, break traditions, and let their freak flag fly. For the zodiac signs most affected by the January 2023 new moon, the optimistic lunation’s impact will push them to make major decisions in order to actualize their biggest hopes and dreams — even if they’re a little unconventional.

In astrology, new moons herald fresh starts and new opportunities. With la luna ingressing in visionary Aquarius — the air sign that’s ruled by the 11th house of friendship and hope — this moment is all about innovation. That can be on an individual scale, like debuting a different style or introducing new rituals, but it can also be reimagining how we show up for our friendships. The zodiac signs most impacted by this forward-thinking vibe will be prompted to see the bigger picture when it comes to their goals, face their emotions, and learn how they can nurture a functional and progressive community.

“While the overall tone of the new moon is positive, we need to watch out for biting off more than we can chew with Mercury in Capricorn squaring Jupiter in Aries,” Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of the wellness brand Gift Of The Nile tells Bustle. “Big developments can happen quickly, especially with all planets direct, but stay practical and grounded.”

Curious to know if you’ll be hit the hardest by this lunation? Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the January 2023 new moon.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle With the new moon lighting up your social sector, this time is all about nurturing your friendships, Aries. Are you repeating bad habits? If so, it’s time to strengthen your platonic connections. Lucky Jupiter is smiling down on you in your home sign, so it’s a powerful moment to create new traditions with your friend group or grow your inner circle. Who you brush elbows with now may prove to be fruitful later. “Networking can help you achieve your long-term goals,” explains Ater.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s time to bring your unorthodox ideas to the office, Taurus. The new moon is firing up your house of career, inspiring you to get a little unconventional at work, especially when it comes to networking and problem-solving. On the other hand, a new professional opportunity may find its way to you, according to Ater. “You’re being pushed towards your destiny and a new way of showing up in the world,” she says.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Things are shaking up in your relationships right now, Leo — but rest assured it’s for the best. If you’ve been emotionally distant, this could be a wake-up call to pencil in quality time with your partner or pay more attention to your love life. If you’re single, a new relationship could blossom, but you’ll have to reflect on how to show up as an authentic partner first. Ater says a fresh start in your personal relationships is on the horizon. “You could meet someone new who will be influential to your future.”

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Talk about a total regeneration, Aquarius. This new moon in your native sign is a loving push to embrace your authentic self while taking creative risks in all kinds of ways: aesthetically, mentally, and emotionally. What cycles do you need to break and which habits will help you progress forward? This lunation is pushing you to make major moves so you can be the main character you wish to be. “This is like pressing a personal reset button. It’s a great time to redefine your goals, make a plan and collaborate with others to achieve them,” explains Ater.

Expert:

Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of Gift Of The Nile