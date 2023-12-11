These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Pranksters

While some zodiac signs are known for being serious and subdued, others are always down for a good time — and that includes joking around and pulling as many pranks on their friends as possible.

According to astrologer and spiritual counselor Letao Wang, these folks have heaping doses of wit and exuberance, as well as a touch of eccentricity. When you add it all up, it means they have exactly what it takes to pull a fast one.

Many people may get in a pranky mood on April Fool’s Day, but these zodiac signs keep the energy alive all year long. This is the type of person who wraps a small present inside a giant box just to throw you off, or who changes the contact info in your phone and then sends strange messages. They simply cannot help themselves.

Little pranks are part of their personality, but they’re also amazing at pulling off bigger pranks that involve other people and have a bunch of moving parts. Their goal? According to Wang, it’s to have fun, bond, and make everyone laugh. Keep scrolling to discover the biggest pranksters of the zodiac.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

According to Wang, Mercury-ruled Geminis possess an inherent knack for storytelling and humor. If they want to set up a joke or a prank, they have all the makings right there in their DNA.

“Geminis are renowned for their quick comebacks and playfully mischievous pranks, offering a refreshing, humorous take on life that is rarely matched by other zodiac signs,” he says. They love the way a joke can lighten the mood, and they’re always on the lookout for ways to spice up an interaction.

This air sign also likes to stay one step ahead of everyone else, which is why they’re always down to be the ringleaders of a prank. They love sneaking around and giggling as they plan a joke, and they’re also brimming with creative ideas.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

“Whether it’s through telling hilarious anecdotes, performing impromptu skits, or playing good-natured pranks, Leos are adept at sparking joy and hilarity in social situations,” says Wang.

As a fun fire sign, Leo lives to toss people into the pool at a party, switch the sugar and salt shakers just for the gag, and fully cover a friend’s car in sticky notes.

“This isn’t about arrogance or self-importance, but rather, a genuine joy in creating a lively atmosphere and fostering fun and laughter,” says Wang. “Leos have a knack for humor, often using their quick wit and playful spirit to entertain those around them.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius lives for a good prank. According to Wang, this air sign has a darker sense of humor. Whenever they need a laugh, they’ll do something like sign a friend up for a spam email list. They’re also always going to bring a gag gift to a party.

When they were younger, Aquarius was an absolute terror at slumber parties. If they weren’t putting plastic wrap over the toilet seat, they were busy filling a sleeping friend’s hand with whipped cream before tickling their nose.

“Their eccentricity, underlined by the innovative influence of Uranus, shines brightly in their humor, making them the life of any party,” says Wang. “Their knack for perfectly-timed, offbeat jokes effortlessly breaks the ice, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and fun.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer and spiritual counselor