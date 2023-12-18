It doesn’t matter if they lock their keys in their car, get lost in an airport, or find themselves surrounded by confusing IKEA manuals — some people always seem to know the next steps to take.

Whether they’re sorting out an issue for themselves or a friend, problem solving comes easily for certain zodiac signs, says Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor. While anyone can sort out an issue if they put their mind to it, these folks seem to be naturally equipped with all the qualities necessary for tackling problems, he tells Bustle, and it’s often thanks to their ruling planet.

These folks are quick-thinking, determined, and not afraid to fail. It also helps that they’re able to put down their pride and reach out for help, lest they stare at the same issue for days (or weeks) on end.

Certain zodiac signs are naturally curious, too, which means they’re bound to pick up little tips and tricks as they go through life. They might not know why they’re Googling how to fix a toilet, but they know it’ll eventually come in handy.

Below are the three zodiac signs that are the best problem solvers, according to an astrologer.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

“Virgos, famous for their Sherlock Holmes-like minds and eye for detail, are the universe’s answer to a human calculator,” says Wang. As an earth sign, they’re naturally handy, too.

“They’re the ones you call for assembling IKEA furniture or unravelling the mysteries of a smartphone,” he says. A Virgo has never met an app they didn’t immediately understand, and they’re wizards when it comes to reading instruction manuals.

This sign also knows who to call when they need to bring in extra help. Thanks to Mercury, their cosmic boss, they can chat up a storm, pull strings, and ultimately figure things out, says Wang. They have a roster of connections, whether it’s a mechanic to fix a flat tire or a hairstylist to un-butcher their bangs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

“Scorpios are notorious for their grit and pluck,” says Wang. “Governed by Mars and Pluto, [they] are the fearless adventurers who’d rather swim with piranhas than back down from a challenge.” If you tell them they can’t fix something, it means they’re 100 times more likely to figure it out.

It doesn’t matter if they’re faced with a small or a big problem — this water sign will stay cool and get it fixed ASAP. As one of the most independent members of the zodiac, they’ve picked up an assortment of skills, and their TikTok history is packed with DIYs and tutorials.

They’re also amazing at sorting out interpersonal problems, like family arguments or bickering amongst friends. “A Scorpio will use their spide-y senses and emotional smarts to dig into the core of an issue,” says Wang. Lay out the problem and they’ll come up with the perfect way to fix it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

“Aquarius, commandeered by Saturn and Uranus, is the offbeat Picasso of the zodiac world,” says Wang. “They’re the folks who, when everyone else is thinking inside the box, they’re trying to figure out how to turn the box into a spaceship.”

When things go awry in life, this air sign will stay quiet in the background as they calmly ponder what to do next, and then they’ll jump into action. They also aren’t afraid to fail, says Wang, which is the exact attitude you need when it comes to solving problems.

These folks aren’t shy when it comes to tinkering or taking things apart to see how they work, and they don’t mind calling in for backup, either. “Aquarius is the sign symbolizing friendships and community,” says Wang, so they’re always able to assemble the perfect team to help them out.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer and spiritual counselor