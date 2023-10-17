3 Zodiac Signs Who Shouldn't Get Tattoos, According To An Astrologer

The urge to get a tattoo can be so strong. Not only are they splashed across social media and all of your coolest friends, but it also seems like a cute new tattoo trend pops up every day. See: the incredibly adorable cowboy boot design.

While most people love their tats, not everyone needs to run out and get some ink. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who shouldn’t get a tattoo, chances are you’ll dislike some aspects of the process. If the pain from the actual needle doesn’t get you, the healing phase will. Instead of enjoying the experience, it’ll feel like a huge bummer.

For some zodiac signs, collecting ink is one of their favorite things. Leos love to get tattoos to show off their personality, Libras are into it for the trendiness of it all, and Scorpios love how their body art tells a story. For others, though, the shine wears off quickly.

Even if you’ve thought about your dream tattoo for ages, the vibe will be totally different once you realize it’s on you for good — and that’s when the regret can start to seep in. Before you go through with it, it won’t hurt to consider whether or not you fall into this group. Below, an astrologer shares the three zodiac signs who are most likely to book a tattoo removal appointment not long after getting their ink.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

aywan88/E+/Getty Images

If anyone’s going to regret getting a tattoo, it’s you, Gemini. According to Michelle Bell, founder of astrology app Cosmic Fusion, Geminis are known for their indecisive nature. “They can't seem to make up their mind about anything,” she tells Bustle. “Decisions, big or small, always seem to leave them in a bit of a dilemma.”

That’s why, even if you love the look of butterfly tattoos, there’s a good chance you’ll be over them in a week or two. When you switch your aesthetic from ’90s it-girl to quiet luxury, the little insect suddenly won’t seem so chic.

As an air sign, you definitely appreciate trends, which is why you love the look of tattoos on other people. But if your tastes keep changing and you can’t zero in on a design, you might be happier playing around with temporary tattoos instead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

It’s true that not every tattoo has to be planned. Sometimes it’s fun to get one while on vacation or because you’re having a great night out with friends. But if you’re a fiery Sagittarius, it’s super easy to get caught up in the moment and end up with ink you regret.

According to Bell, your sign is spontaneous and you love to seize the day, but all of that energy can lead to rash decisions. Because you don’t always think things through, you might have a change of heart later on, she says — cut to you Googling laser tattoo removal a few months later.

It’s also possible that you’ll hate the care that tattoos require. Even if you love your design, you won’t want to slow down long enough to apply all the necessary ointments or SPF. Instead of enjoying your artwork, it’ll just feel like a chore.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

As a water sign, Pisces, you definitely appreciate the tradition and the art of tattooing. You also love the idea of getting something personal permanently emblazoned on your bod. But that doesn’t mean you need to go through with it.

Getting a tattoo puts some people on a rollercoaster of emotions, which is why sensitive Pisces should steer clear. It takes a lot of grit to sit in a chair and endure a tat, and it can also bring up a lot of baggage from the past — and that’s something you just don’t need.

According to Bell, Pisces has a tendency to get swept along with friends. If you find yourself in a tattoo parlor because everyone wants matching ink, you might find it tough to go against the group. “It’s probably something that Pisces will later regret despite being excited at the time,” says Bell.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of Cosmic Fusion