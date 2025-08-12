These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Always Sending Mixed Signals

One minute they’re talking about the future. Next, they’re leaving you on read. This is what it’s like to date someone who sends mixed signals. You can never quite tell what they’re thinking, much less what they want out of a relationship, and it can leave you feeling all sorts of confused.

When it comes to astrology, certain zodiac signs are hardwired to send mixed signals, especially when it comes to love. While some do it on purpose to keep their options open, others have no idea they’re making you sweat on the other end of the phone.

For the signs who send mixed signals accidentally, it’s often because they’re a little forgetful when it comes to answering texts, or a little over-excited when it comes to planning dates. They might be obsessed with you, but you’d never know it based on their actions. They over-promise and under-deliver.

For the signs that are hard to read on purpose, it’s possible they’re talking to more than one person at a time or that they’re unsure of what they want in love. They might like the idea of being together, and yet they can’t quite convince themselves to commit.

Here, the three zodiac signs that top the list when it comes to sending mixed signals in dating.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Dmitrii Marchenko/Moment/Getty Images

While an Aries will always tell it like it is, and a Pisces will profess their love for you on day one, a Libra has the potential to send confusing signals for days — and sometimes even weeks — on end.

As an air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, they’re into the idea of being in a relationship, and will often go above and beyond to find a partner. Libras are all about dating apps, singles events, and nights out with their wingman best friend. Because they put so much effort into finding love, they feel bad when they realize it isn’t going to work out.

Instead of calling it off or breaking up, they’ll slowly fade away by cancelling dates, seeing you once or twice here and there, and then ghosting again. As a sign that struggles to fully close the door on a relationship, they like to keep a line of communication open. Expect a random DM on your birthday.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Nobody gets excited for a first date quite like a Sagittarius. They’ll text you 100 times, come up with an elaborate idea — like hiking to a picnic spot — and check in before you meet. It’ll seem like they’re truly invested, and you might even get your hopes up that you’ve finally found someone who takes dating seriously.

During the date, this fire sign will be so interested to hear your life story. Their curiosity will have them asking about your job, family, goals, travel experiences, and plans for the future, and it’ll feel like you’ve truly clicked. At the end of the date, there’s a good chance they’ll excitedly talk about date number two, and in the moment, they will mean it.

Cut to the next day, however, and you might get left on read. Sagittarians are ruled by Jupiter, the planet of freedom, and it means they often pull back after making grand gestures. While their passion will be so noticeable when you’re together, this sign is quick to bail on anything solid for the future. It makes for a confusing combination.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

draganab/E+/Getty Images

Aquarians truly shine on a first date. Anyone with this air sign will have fun stories, interesting hobbies, and a unique POV, and it’ll make it easy to talk to them for hours. They also love to meet new people and will make you feel like the only person in the world.

Date number two will be just as fun. You might even have a whirlwind romance right from the jump, where it feels like you’re destined to move in together. But at the same time, you’ll likely find that it’s tough to get an Aquarius to put a name to what you’re doing. Are you dating? Are you together?

As a sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of independence, Aquarians like to dance between commitment and freedom. They’ll answer your texts on their terms, leaving you to wonder what they’re up to, but then they’ll seem very invested when you’re together. When it comes to dating this sign, the mixed signals can last for months.