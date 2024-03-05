The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Stalk Their Ex On Venmo

While some zodiac signs go no contact after a breakup, others have a harder time letting go. They’ll look for ways to check in on their ex to see what they’re up to, even if it’s a little bit unhinged. Usually, this includes spying on their Instagram Stories or checking to see if they’ve been active on TikTok, but the true sleuths know to look at Venmo, too.

As everyone knows, Venmo is a money-sharing app that includes a friend list and an activity feed that reveals all the public transactions of the people you follow. When you pay someone back or request money, you can keep the interaction private — or post it for all to see.

You never know how much money was sent, but you can see the names of the people involved and the note or caption they paired with it. Sometimes the note is something clear, like “rent for March,” but many users only put emojis to indicate what they paid for, like rice and shrimp emojis for a sushi dinner.

It’s not a lot of information and yet it still reveals so much. If you see your ex exchanging money with a mystery person, it could mean they went on a first date. You might also be able to ascertain if they’ve moved, traveled, or gotten a new job, all thanks to their Venmo history.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, this is just the type of juicy information certain zodiac signs live for, especially if they aren’t fully over their breakup. Below, the three zodiac signs who are most likely to stalk their ex on Venmo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

miniseries/E+/Getty Images

While other earth signs will forget their ex the moment they part ways — looking at you, Taurus — a Virgo will lie awake at night wondering what their old flame is up to, and that’s when they’ll start digging on Venmo.

“Virgos are known for their analytical minds and attention to detail, making them experts at sleuthing out information,” says Bell. They have a keen eye for spotting patterns and inconsistencies so they can piece together a whole narrative based on the vaguest emojis.

If an ex sends a few water droplets to a new person on the first of the month, for instance, they’ll immediately know that they’ve moved in with a partner and are now paying a water bill together, and that will inspire them to see what else they can figure out.

“They'll meticulously comb through their ex's Venmo activity looking for any hints about their current whereabouts or social circle,” says Bell. “Virgos are all about gathering information and making informed decisions, so you can bet they'll leave no stone unturned in their quest to uncover the truth.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Javier Zayas Photography/Moment/Getty Images

As a water sign ruled by Pluto, all Scorpios have FBI-level DNA coursing through their veins. They were the first to realize that Venmo is a great place to stalk an ex and they’re happy to provide their sleuthing services for their friends.

“Scorpios are known for their investigative ways so naturally, they know everything about everything,” says Bell. “When it comes to their exes, Scorpios just can't resist the urge to dig a little deeper.”

A Scorpio will want to see what their ex has been up to since the breakup, but then they’ll continue to scroll back through the years, almost as if they’re trying to hurt their own feelings.

They’ll stay up until 3 a.m. decoding cryptic emojis sent in 2021, all the while wondering if their ex was cheating the whole time. They might even start to think their ex made the transactions public purposefully to send a secret message, and their intuition is almost always right.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Milan_Jovic/E+/Getty Images

A Capricorn may be one of the busiest zodiac signs, but they’re never too busy to check in on an ex. “Deep down, they're just as curious as the rest of us,” says Bell. Once they get a taste of the drama unfolding on Venmo, it’ll quickly become their new favorite reality show.

As a sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of responsibilities, a Capricorn will be particularly drawn to the Venmo transactions that look house or work-related. If they see a lot of early morning coffee emoji payments or beer emojis bopping up at happy hour, they’ll assume their ex got promoted.

While they’d never admit it out loud, a Capricorn will be devastated if they think an ex has moved on — or worse, moved in with a new partner — especially if it was a point of contention in their relationship. Nothing will ruin their day quite like seeing the same name in their ex’s feed.

Eventually, a Capricorn’s practical side will kick in, and that’s when they’ll delete the app and vow to only pay with their credit card forever more. (They want to earn more points, anyway.)

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion