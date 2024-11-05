The 3 Most Superstitious Zodiac Signs

Certain zodiac signs run on superstition. They know all the rules — they don’t step on cracks, open umbrellas inside, or walk under ladders — and stick to these at all costs. If you try to joke about Friday the 13th or black cats crossing their path, they won’t be happy.

While some zodiac signs are way too pragmatic to believe in lucky four-leaf clovers or magic-charged crystals that bring luck and abundance, others are ready to keep an eye out for angel numbers, messages from the universe, and the tingly feeling in the back of their brain that tells them they’re on the right path.

The most superstitious zodiac signs tend to be the ones who are intuitive, empathetic, and deeply in touch with themselves and everything around them. They notice patterns, see signs, and believe that a little ritual — like creating a vision board or wishing on a star — will be beneficial. And you know what? They might just be onto something.

Other zodiac signs add superstition into their daily practice, but they don’t think of it as an old wives’ tale or an unfounded belief. Instead, they use superstition more as a form of luck and manifestation. To them, it isn’t about avoiding bad vibes but about bringing good energy their way too. Keep reading below for the three most superstitious zodiac signs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

People with Cancer placements love a superstition. As a water sign, they have a lot of empathy and strong intuition, and that means they’re open to the magic of ritual — as well as the occasional delusional thought.

On an average day, a Cancer will “feel” when they’re about to make a good choice or head in the right direction. They love the way superstition gives them a sense of control, too. As a Moon-ruled sign represented by the crab, they love to feel as peaceful, secure, and taken care of as possible.

Cancers are also sentimental, so they might develop habits that they stick to at all costs — just in case changing it up throws them off their groove. They’ll book flights on a lucky day, make the same meals before important meetings, and wear protective jewelry all as a way to stay safe.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpios have a logical side that tells them superstitious thinking is ridiculous, but it’s often quickly overpowered by their intuition and desire to create beautiful rituals and meaningful routines.

As a water sign, Scorpios are tapped into their emotions and those of others. They’re also governed by Pluto, the planet of shadows and transformation, which means they believe everything might not be as it seems. Who’s to say breaking a mirror won’t lead to seven years of bad luck? A Scorpio would rather not find out.

If they feel a pull to take a different route to work, or the urge to call someone from their past, they might believe there’s a bigger reason for it all — like the universe is telling them something special is waiting to be seen. Spooky-season Scorpios are also big fans of magic, tarot cards, crystals, and spells. They’ll pull out all the stops when manifesting their goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A Pisces will see signs from the universe everywhere they look. They go through the day noticing when the microwave reads 11:11, when a flock of birds is in the shape of a heart, and when serendipitous things happen, like their card declining at the cafe and immediately finding a crisp $20 in their pocket. Moments like these make them feel special and only feed into their superstitious thinking.

As a water sign ruled by Neptune, the planet of inspiration and spirituality, people with Pisces placements tend to have a magical outlook on life, making them more aware of coincidences, patterns, and twists of fate.

If they’re having a bad day, or aren’t sure which direction to turn, they’ll trust that everything will unfold just as it should, but only if they manifest, send a wish out to the universe, or knock on some wood.