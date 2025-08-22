Don’t Expect These 3 Zodiac Signs To Be Good Texters

There are so many layers to being a bad texter. Many people think it’s just about not replying in a timely fashion, but anyone who’s truly “bad at texting” knows the trait goes so much deeper than that.

While everyone gets busy and occasionally forgets to look at their phone, bad texters act like their devices don’t exist. Instead of reaching for their phone when they see a notification or dutifully keeping up with a busy group chat, they prefer to text back on their schedule. Until then, their phone will be dead, screen-side down, or lost at the bottom of their bag.

Others genuinely wish they could be better texters, but even when they try, they simply don’t have it in them. A bad texter might attempt to respond quickly or keep a convo going, especially when chatting with a BFF or crush, but they either run out of steam or forget to hit send — and just like that, hours go by. In real life, they’re fun, animated, and happy to see you, but put a screen in front of their face and all that personality drains away.

For some, texting is annoying. For others, it’s simply not a priority. With that in mind, here are the three zodiac signs who are the world’s worst texters.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

AJ_Watt/E+/Getty Images

Unless an Aries replies to your text the moment they see it, you probably aren’t going to get a response. This fire sign is far too busy to monitor their phone, and it means many of the messages they receive get left on read.

As a sign ruled by Mars, the planet of action, Aries like to stay busy. They’ll reach for their phone when they need to confirm a plan or meet up with a friend, but then they’ll be hands-off for the rest of the day. The more chaotic Aries don’t even know where their phone is. Is it lost? Dead? They’ll figure it out later.

Aries are also notorious for typing out long texts and then forgetting to hit send. You’ll see those three little dots flashing away for hours on end as if they’re still writing. It’s all because Aries have a strong spark of initiative, but not a ton of follow-through. The people in their lives learn to call them if they truly need something.

At the same time, an Aries might go on a texting spree and send you a million messages out of the blue. Instead of replying to your texts, they’ll inundate you with 100 random TikToks at 2 a.m. All you can do is shrug.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

Igor Suka/E+/Getty Images

If you text an Aquarius, you can expect a response in three to five business days. This tech-y air sign is 100% on their phone the entire time, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to reply to your messages.

For this unique Uranus-ruled sign, living by someone else’s schedule feels tedious. They’ll let their texts pile up until they have 284 missed messages, and it won’t stress them out one bit. When they do reply, they’ll only bother to answer one of your questions. They simply don’t have it in them to scroll or catch up on a lengthy group chat.

When they do respond, an Aquarius probably isn’t going to give it their all, either. You might get a thumbs up or a casual “lol” but nothing more creative than that. They worry that if they give too much, you’ll want to text for hours, and that’s something this elusive sign won’t want to commit to.

In a way, you have to admire their approach to texting. People with this sign rarely let their notifications run their lives. It means they stay relaxed and detached — which is just where they want to be — but it also means it’s tough to track them down. Hoping to schedule a second date with an Aquarius? Good luck!

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images

A Pisces will reply to a text in their head but never actually hit send. They’ll see your message, appreciate it with all their heart, and then put their phone down and forget it exists — sometimes for days on end.

This imaginative Neptune-ruled sign lives in their own world, one that doesn’t prioritize phones. They don’t like to keep track of their devices or make sure they’re charged, much less think of a reply.

As an emotional, intuitive water sign, Pisces also tend to make a big deal out of texting. Instead of replying with a quick “haha” or engaging in a casual conversation, they’ll feel the immense burden of crafting a meaningful response, even if all you sent was a funny TikTok.

It’s why you often won’t hear from Pisces people for days or weeks at a time. They have to work up the energy to reply to your messages, and then they’ll need just as much time to recover.