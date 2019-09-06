Secondhand embarrassment is a real affliction. It can strike anytime, anywhere, and symptoms include excessive blushing, uncontrollable giggling, and the inability to look another person in the eyes. If these symptoms sound familiar, than you might have made the mistake of viewing these 9 NSFW Netflix movies that are too dirty to watch with anyone else in a public forum. This is a mistake. Sure, movies are social events, but sometimes it's just best to watch a film by yourself, especially if it's so NSFW that some could call it NSFA — not safe for anyone.

I think everyone who has ever had to watch a graphic sex scene with their parents agrees, there are some things one simply cannot watch with other humans. But with so much NSFW Netflix content available for streaming, it can sometimes feel impossible to avoid. You might sit down for a night of Netflix with friends only to accidentally click on a surprisingly dirty movie that leaves you all in awkward silence. To prevent this from happening to you, here's a list of 9 NSFW Netflix movies that are too dirty to watch with other people. If you suffer from secondhand embarrassment, consider this a cheat sheet of movies that should be off-limits on movie nights. Unless you're doing a Netflix and chill. Then these movies might just be NSFW enough.

1. 'The Late Bloomer' Momentum Pictures If you don't enjoy speaking frankly about sex with others, then maybe don't suggest The Late Bloomer for movie night. The film, directed by Kevin Pollak, stars Johnny Simmons as Peter, a man who, due to some medical issues, ends up going through all of puberty in one month. Needless to say, horniness abounds in this comedy that also stars Brittany Snow, J.K. Simmons, Beck Bennett, and Kumail Nanjiani.

2. 'Below Her Mouth' Gunpowder & Sky Another movie about sexual discovery, Below Her Mouth is, at the very least, a strong NSFW. Directed by April Mullen (and made with an entirely female crew, according to IMDB), Below Her Mouth tells the story of Jasmine and Dallas, two women who embark on a sexy romance. A review from Slant Magazine called it a "pornographic fantasy," earning it a coveted place on the NSFW Netflix movie list.

3. 'Nymphomaniac' Vol I & Vol II Magnolia Pictures There is so much sex in Nymphomaniac Vol I and Vol II. Too much to watch with others, if you ask me. After all, director Lars von Trier made a splash with his 2013 epic by using porn actors in sex scenes, incorporating real sex into the film through the use of body doubles and CGI, making it look as if the actors were actually doing the deed. And, if that wasn't NSFW enough, there's also scenes of BDSM masochism, threesomes, and the list goes on.

4. 'Immoral Tales' Argos Films Immortal Tales is a more experimental film featuring a series of very graphic sexual stories, all meant to explore the nature of sexuality and desire. But what really makes it hard to watch with others is the lack of music and overwhelming silence of some particularly dirty scenes. There's nothing like watching some NSFW Netflix content including multiple cases of incest in complete silence to fully swear you off watching movies with anyone ever again.

5. 'The Package' Dean Buscher Netflix's The Package isn't too graphic, but if you're quick to embarrassment, then this is definitely one of the most NSFW movies Netflix has to offer. The dark comedy, and Netflix original, is about a group of friends who go on a camping trip for spring break and end up needing to save one of their genitals — literally.

6. 'The Little Hours' Netflix The Little Hours is another dirty comedy that might be better left viewed alone. Based on Giovanni Boccaccio's The Decameron, The Little Hours stars Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Kate Micucci as nuns who come into their sexuality. There's a lot of debauchery, drinking, and even witchcraft involved, so, yeah, this is a movie you definitely don't want to get caught watching at work.

7. 'Love' Netflix Gaspar Noé's 2015 art house film Love made huge waves for premiering in 3D on the film festival circuit. The Guardian called it a "3D sex epic," and even without the 3D, it's still pretty NSFW. The film is about two women and a man trapped in a racy love triangle that, yes, features close ups of genitals and some very graphic sex.

8. 'Blue Is The Warmest Color' Netflix Blue is the Warmest Color made a splash when it was released in 2013 for bringing the graphic novel of the same name to life, putting a same-sex romance between two women on the big screen. It also earned quite a bit attention for having an extremely long and extremely graphic sex scene. The definition of NSFW.