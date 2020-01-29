When it comes to finding your next streaming obsession, making your way through Netflix's never-ending catalogue of content can be a fairly arduous task. However, every so often subscribers will stumble upon an absolute gem, and in the blink of an eye, you won't be able to look away from your new favourite series. For many, this was definitely the case when Netflix's You burst onto the scene, and following a successful the show's recent renewal, fans are surely counting down the days until Season 3 arrives on the streaming platform. However, there's still a long way to go before Joe Goldberg worms his way back into our lives, so, to fill the void in the meantime, here are the best shows like You on Netflix UK.

When it comes to psychological thrillers, You sets the bar pretty high, but the truth is, there are plenty of other similar shows out there — many of which are equally as gripping. A true crime tale with devastating consequences, a sequence of moral conundrums, and a therapist's inappropriate relationship with her clients are just some of the stories you can expect to find nestled within Netflix's impressive library. So, to steer you in the right direction, here are the very best alternatives to You, and you're very welcome indeed

1. 'Dirty John' Netflix on YouTube Starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, Dirty John arguably harbours the most similarities to Netflix's You, and follows the true story of a young woman who embarks on a romance with a handsome and charismatic doctor. However, their relationship soon spirals into a game of psychological manipulation, consisting of secrets, denial, and even survival — all of which goes on to have terrible consequences for an entire family. Watch Dirty John here.

2. 'Gypsy' Netflix UK & Ireland on YouTube Despite only lasting one season, Netflix's Gypsy is most definitely worth giving a go, and with Academy-Award nominee Naomi Watts at the helm, this psychological thriller centres around a therapist who begins to secretly form dangerous and intense relationships with the people in her clients' lives. Watch Gypsy here.

3. 'Elite' Netflix on YouTube Elite tells the story of three working class students, each of whom enlist in an exclusive private school — however, the clash between them and their wealthier peers leads to a shocking murder. This Spanish teen drama will certainly scratch your thriller itch, and if you're already privy to how brilliant this series can be, you're in luck, because Elite season 3 is right around the corner. Watch Elite here.

4. 'What/If' Netflix on YouTube Starring Reneé Zellweger, What/If is based around an idealistic scientist and her husband, who make an outrageous deal with an unusual investor. The thriller looks into the effects of what occurs when seemingly acceptable people start acting in less-than acceptable ways — which in turn highlights the power of how one seemingly small decision can alter the trajectory of an entire life. The 10-episode series should most definitely find itself within your must-watch lists, however, a second outing of What/If is yet to be confirmed, so fingers crossed we're treated to another run of this brilliant drama soon. Watch What/If here.

5. 'Bates Motel' UniversalTV on YouTube If the premise of Bates Motel sounds somewhat familiar, it's most likely because this brilliant U.S. drama works as a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's iconic horror flick, Psycho. The series centres around Norman Bates and his mother, who open up a hotel following the death of the family patriarch. However, Bates' fragile mental state takes their new venture down a dark and violent path. Watch Bates Motel here.

6. 'The Sinner' Series Trailer MP on YouTube Based Petra Hammesfahr's novel of the same name, U.S. crime drama The Sinner takes place in the aftermath of a chilling murder which sends shockwaves through a small town. Starring Jessica Biel and Christopher Abbott, the series follows a detective's hunt for answers, which in turn unravels an array of sinful secrets. Watch The Sinner here.