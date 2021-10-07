Though she didn’t post her first TikTok until 2019 — not
too long ago — Addison Rae has undoubtedly become part of the pop-cultural zeitgeist. The social media phenom and BFF to Kourtney Kardashian is the queen of content, which she keeps interesting by rocking a wide variety of fashion and beauty looks. One theme that’s become clear on her feeds? Rae’s many ’90s hairstyles, which prove she’s a fan of throwbacks.
Besides the
Y2K-inspired clothing she’s been known to wear, the regularly posts selfies and even shows up to red carpet events with her lengths pulled into a He’s All That star ’90s-vibe hairdo. One of her go-to looks from the decade is the Cindy Crawford-style blowout, which, of course, involves tons of volume and perfectly coifed-ringlets. You’ll also see Rae sporting other trends from the era — think braided pigtails, tendrils, and butterfly clips.
The thing is, Rae wasn’t even alive in the ’90s. Perhaps she pulls inspo from movies and shows from the decade — or maybe she’s been influenced by her friend
Kardashian’s recent foray into grunge looks. Either way, keep scrolling to enjoy 12 of Rae’s ’90s hairstyles for a little dose of nostalgia. 1 Blocks Of Color
In the ’90s and early 2000s, Christina Aguilera made wearing
chunks of bold colored highlights a must-try trend (remember her red-streaked blonde hair from the “Come On Over” video?). Rae recreated that same look in this Instagram post, complete with slick-straight strands. 3 Butterfly Clips
In this Instagram post — which looks like it could’ve been taken in 1999, thanks to her hair as well as her
Ed Hardy ‘fit — Rae’s sporting two old-school beauty trends in one: braided tendrils and the very- ’90s butterfly clips. 4 Voluminous Blowout
This selfie shows off one of Rae’s signature hairstyles, aka the ’90s-era blowout, complete with swooped over strands in the front.
Cher from would be proud. Clueless 5 Braided Pigtails
Rae throws it back to the earlier decade with loosely
braided pigtails, a look that Britney Spears wore many years before her — and that’s coming back in style. 6 Half-Up Hair
One hairstyle people wore
all the time in the ’90s? The half-up, half-down look, which was usually tied with a scrunchie. Here, Rae rocks a high-half pony, a hairdo that allows her glowy makeup to steal the spotlight. 7 Half-Up Pigtails
This throwback beauty trend takes the half-up hairstyle to another nostalgic level: the
half-up high pigtails. Rae proves the look can still look cool — especially when paired with floating eyeliner. 8 Claw Clip
Ah, the
claw clip — one of the defining hair accessories of the grunge era. Rae rocks one on a beach vacay in this Instagram post, which showcases how handy these clips are for when you just want to throw your hair up. 9 High Pigtails
Clearly Rae is a fan of pigtails. Another iteration she’s rocked? Super-high
pigtails, a hairdo that’s reminiscent of Baby Spice circa 1998. 11 Hair Clips Getty Images/ Arnold Jerocki / Contributor
At the Versace Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show in September, Rae pulled her sleek hair back with
chunky hair clips. As any ’90s kid knows, hair accessories — like these barrettes — were something everyone would stock up on at Claire’s. 12 Messy Updo Getty Images/ Gotham / Contributor
This one’s a look you’ve seen on
Bella Hadid: the perfectly undone twisted updo. During an outing in New York City, Rae flawlessly pulls off the casual hairstyle and topped it off with also-’90s tendrils framing her face.