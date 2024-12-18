Still scrambling for holiday shopping ideas? Or just need a jolt of creative inspiration? Gear up, because I’m about to make your life so much easier. Whether you’re shopping for your loved ones or yourself, I found a hack I’ll be employing for all Christmases ad infinitum. For giftees who haven’t specified what they want or need, don’t shop blindly — shop based on the year’s biggest trends.

Think about it: When you craft your own Christmas wishlist, your entries are likely based on what’s viral on TikTok or what Kendall Jenner has worn. Chances are, others’ lists are the same. So, why not play mindreader and get them something they’ve likely already been eyeing?

One of the best places to do just that is Marshalls. Apart from offering significant discounts off of retailers’ regular prices, the retail giant is a one-stop shop stocked based on trending styles — especially the fashion section. For example, today’s biggest trends — from trench coats to roaring leopard prints — have all made their way into the store. All you need to do is figure out which trends your faves (including yourself) will like best and add to cart.

Ahead, see a meticulously curated shopping list based on the buzziest styles. Gift-giving isn’t a competition, sure. But with these options, you’ll become everyone’s favorite Santa.

A Classic Trench Coat

Thanks to the rise of quiet luxury, trench coats became the outerwear du jour among fashion’s elite (see: Jenner and BFF Hailey Bieber). Consider a khaki option for a classic look or a Taylor Swift-approved plaid trench for a patterned play on the look.

From The Lingerie Drawer

Nearly every A-lister flaunted the contents of their lingerie drawer one way or another — via visible thongs, exposed bras, or nightgowns as dresses. Since the nighties are the easiest entry point to the trend, consider a slip dress for a sartorially daring giftee. This House of Harlow 1960 LBD is versatile and can be styled up or down as needed.

All Things Green

Between the heyday of brat summer and the Wicked-inspired Elphaba-core, green had a major moment this year and continues to do so. While the range of trendy verdant hues spans from lime greens to deep, witchy greens, consider the gift of sparkle this holiday season and grab a sequined number instead. This halter gown also comes with a plunge — another big trend. (Or you can get this for yourself for all your pending Christmas parties.)

Mob Wife (Faux) Furs

The biggest divas — Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez — are big fans of the mob wife-inspired fur coat. For that friend who has main character energy, a faux fur topper adds just the perfect dose of fab.

Bows, Bows, Bows

Have a friend who loves coquettecore? These block-heel sandals with bedazzled bows are the perfect gift. They’re in a wearable neutral (black), sturdy (block heel), with just the right dose of festive (the crystals). You can also beribbon your wrapper for that extra coquette oomph.

Library Chic Accessories

The bookworm aesthetic has been gaining popularity — just ask Bella Hadid. The easiest way into the look is via a pair of eyeglasses. If your giftee already wears opticals (or contacts), then great — gift them a sight-friendly implement upgrade. If not, consider getting a pair with blue light lenses instead for screen protection. Stylish and eye-safe.

A Fuzzy Bag

As far as bag trends go, fuzzy bags are one of the biggest style statements one can make this winter — just look at Kim Kardashian’s latest numbers. While hers are massive statement makers, a more wearable way to rock the style is via a shearling-inspired shoulder bag in a neutral, like this option from 8 Other Reasons.

Espresso Girl

All the chicest style stars know that the outfit doesn’t end with clothes — beauty is part of the look. In the beauty department, the espresso aesthetic became so ubiquitous that it influenced Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year: Mocha Mousse. Dip into the trend (and 2025’s cafe-inspired new hue) with a lipstick from Gucci Beauty.

Spotted Wares

The print that roared the loudest this year — and will continue to do so — is the mighty leopard’s. The spotted pattern blanketed all fashion categories from clothes to bikinis to jewelry. Consider this tie-front blouse as an easy take on the trend. Or, go the maximalist route and buy your loved one a floor-length leopard coat.

A Pair Of Slingbacks

Slingbacks are incredibly versatile. They can go from office to event and have a bit of a sultry vibe too. Naturally, a slew of A-listers are fans including Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Zoë Kravitz. Induct your friend into the sling community with a textured black pair from Black Suede Studio.