We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
With the cold winter weather getting its last licks, the sweet warmth of springtime is *finally* just a few short weeks away. And in the fast-paced world of beauty, fashion, and beyond — that means that new releases and stunning, headline-making campaigns are taking over your feeds and lining the shelves of your favorite places to shop.
Just this past week alone, international supermodel Bella Hadid was named the new face of Charlotte Tilbury just in time for the beloved brand’s 10 year anniversary, joining the likes of actors Lily James and Bridgerton fave Phoebe Dynevor. What’s more, buzzy brands like Supergoop! and Valentino (that have somehow both managed to completely unlock the TikTok-viral algorithm) have each dropped skin-loving products that are sure to be major hits amongst the beauty community.
Feeling a bit out of the loop as of late and want the full tea? From an OG cult-followed brand making its way into Sephora for the first time ever, to some hype skin care launches that will keep your complexion feeling all things revitalized, refreshed, and protected — here are the must-know beauty launches and celeb-studded headlines you may have missed so far in March 2023.