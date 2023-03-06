With the cold winter weather getting its last licks, the sweet warmth of springtime is *finally* just a few short weeks away. And in the fast-paced world of beauty, fashion, and beyond — that means that new releases and stunning, headline-making campaigns are taking over your feeds and lining the shelves of your favorite places to shop.

Just this past week alone, international supermodel Bella Hadid was named the new face of Charlotte Tilbury just in time for the beloved brand’s 10 year anniversary, joining the likes of actors Lily James and Bridgerton fave Phoebe Dynevor. What’s more, buzzy brands like Supergoop! and Valentino (that have somehow both managed to completely unlock the TikTok-viral algorithm) have each dropped skin-loving products that are sure to be major hits amongst the beauty community.

Feeling a bit out of the loop as of late and want the full tea? From an OG cult-followed brand making its way into Sephora for the first time ever, to some hype skin care launches that will keep your complexion feeling all things revitalized, refreshed, and protected — here are the must-know beauty launches and celeb-studded headlines you may have missed so far in March 2023.

The Outset Went Blue The Outset Purifying Blue Clay Mask The Outset $46 See On The Outset In celebration of their one year anniversary on March 1, The Outset — which, ICYMI, is founded by none other than Scarlett Johansson — launched its new Purifying Blue Clay Mask. Made for those with sensitive skin, the detoxifying mask unclogs and minimizes your pores, all while soothing and nourishing your complexion.

Bella Hadid Became Charlotte Tilbury’s Latest Muse Charlotte Tilbury On the heels of the brand’s 10 year anniversary, Charlotte Tilbury named Bella Hadid as its newest muse, joining the likes of Phoebe Dynevor and Lily James. Of the collaboration, Tilbury says: “I’ve always loved and admired Bella. Our creative connection and energy is extraordinary and exciting — it is truly a meeting of minds and souls.”

Glossier Entered A Major Retailer Glossier As of February 23, Glossier has entered 600 Sephora stores across the United States and Canada. And believe it or not: This milestone achievement marks the buzzy brand’s first ever partnership with a retailer. Of course, its iconic flagships are the perfect spot for Glossier stans to pick up their beauty must-haves — but the brand is calling Sephora its “home away from home,” and will undoubtedly be a massive opportunity to catch the eyes of shoppers who may not be familiar with some of its cult-fave products.

Hourglass Released Desert-Inspired Eyeshadow Sticks Hourglass Cosmetics Swipe Hourglass’ newest launches on your eyelids for a soft and shimmery eye makeup look. The silky eyeshadow sticks come in seven sultry metallic shades ($35; hourglass.com).

BeautyStat Launched A New Sunscreen Need a new SPF in your life? The newly released BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($85; ulta.com) is a mineral sunscreen that’s boosted with brightening vitamin C.

Beekman 1802 Boosted Barriers Beekman 1802 Oh! Mega Milk Fermented Barrier Boosting Facial Oil Ulta $54 See On Ulta Need to get your complexion out of hibernation mode? Beekman 1802’s Oh! Mega Milk — a fermented oil rich in omega fatty acids, niacinamide, and vitamin C — could fit the bill.

Glow Recipe Blurred The Lines Glow Recipe Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops Sephora $32 See On Sephora Glow Recipe’s new drop is a makeup-skin care hybrid that zaps excess oil and primes your complexion for smooth foundation application.

Saltair Kept Glowing Body care brand Saltair is a favorite on ShowerTok — and its fans are sure to scoop up the new Santal Bloom Nourishing Body Oil ($20; saltair.com), a rich mix of hydrators that smell like a heavenly combination of sandalwood and jasmine.

Ellis Brooklyn Was In Full Bloom Florist Eau de Parfum Ellis Brooklyn $108 See On Ellis Brooklyn Usher in warmer weather with a new perfume. One option: Ellis Brooklyn’s Florist, a citrusy floral fragrance that brings the spring vibes with notes of Italian bergamot, honeysuckle, and jasmine.