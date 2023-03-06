The Drop

This Week’s New Makeup Releases & More Beauty Headlines

Here’s the tea, ICYMI.

With the cold winter weather getting its last licks, the sweet warmth of springtime is *finally* just a few short weeks away. And in the fast-paced world of beauty, fashion, and beyond — that means that new releases and stunning, headline-making campaigns are taking over your feeds and lining the shelves of your favorite places to shop.

Just this past week alone, international supermodel Bella Hadid was named the new face of Charlotte Tilbury just in time for the beloved brand’s 10 year anniversary, joining the likes of actors Lily James and Bridgerton fave Phoebe Dynevor. What’s more, buzzy brands like Supergoop! and Valentino (that have somehow both managed to completely unlock the TikTok-viral algorithm) have each dropped skin-loving products that are sure to be major hits amongst the beauty community.

Feeling a bit out of the loop as of late and want the full tea? From an OG cult-followed brand making its way into Sephora for the first time ever, to some hype skin care launches that will keep your complexion feeling all things revitalized, refreshed, and protected — here are the must-know beauty launches and celeb-studded headlines you may have missed so far in March 2023.

The Outset Went Blue

In celebration of their one year anniversary on March 1, The Outset — which, ICYMI, is founded by none other than Scarlett Johansson — launched its new Purifying Blue Clay Mask. Made for those with sensitive skin, the detoxifying mask unclogs and minimizes your pores, all while soothing and nourishing your complexion.

Bella Hadid Became Charlotte Tilbury’s Latest Muse

Charlotte Tilbury

On the heels of the brand’s 10 year anniversary, Charlotte Tilbury named Bella Hadid as its newest muse, joining the likes of Phoebe Dynevor and Lily James. Of the collaboration, Tilbury says: “I’ve always loved and admired Bella. Our creative connection and energy is extraordinary and exciting — it is truly a meeting of minds and souls.”

Valentino Dropped An Eye-Opener

Available in 23 shades and suitable for all skin types, the new Very Valentino 24 Hour Wear Concealer’s radiant formula was created to transform your complexion by brightening your under eyes, expertly concealing unwanted blemishes, and sculpting your skin for a youthful lift. What’s more, ingredients like revitalizing caffeine instantly create that wide-awake appearance, while vitamin E nourishes for comfortable all-day wear.

Glossier Entered A Major Retailer

Glossier

As of February 23, Glossier has entered 600 Sephora stores across the United States and Canada. And believe it or not: This milestone achievement marks the buzzy brand’s first ever partnership with a retailer. Of course, its iconic flagships are the perfect spot for Glossier stans to pick up their beauty must-haves — but the brand is calling Sephora its “home away from home,” and will undoubtedly be a massive opportunity to catch the eyes of shoppers who may not be familiar with some of its cult-fave products.

Supergoop! Expanded Its Unseen Line

Supergoop! takes sun care very, very seriously — and its impressive range of SPFs are among some of the beauty industry’s top sellers, with their Unseen range in particular being a fan-fave. Stans have been loving their primer-meets-SPF for five years, and *finally,* they’ve launched a new invisible formula for the body. Unseen Sunscreen Body is filled with some luxe ingredients — like olive leaf, fruit extracts, and plant-derived emollients — that lock in moisture and nourish the skin’s barrier.

Hourglass Released Desert-Inspired Eyeshadow Sticks

Hourglass Cosmetics

Swipe Hourglass’ newest launches on your eyelids for a soft and shimmery eye makeup look. The silky eyeshadow sticks come in seven sultry metallic shades ($35; hourglass.com).

BeautyStat Launched A New Sunscreen

Need a new SPF in your life? The newly released BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($85; ulta.com) is a mineral sunscreen that’s boosted with brightening vitamin C.

Beekman 1802 Boosted Barriers

Need to get your complexion out of hibernation mode? Beekman 1802’s Oh! Mega Milk — a fermented oil rich in omega fatty acids, niacinamide, and vitamin C — could fit the bill.

Glow Recipe Blurred The Lines

Glow Recipe’s new drop is a makeup-skin care hybrid that zaps excess oil and primes your complexion for smooth foundation application.

Saltair Kept Glowing

Body care brand Saltair is a favorite on ShowerTok — and its fans are sure to scoop up the new Santal Bloom Nourishing Body Oil ($20; saltair.com), a rich mix of hydrators that smell like a heavenly combination of sandalwood and jasmine.

Ellis Brooklyn Was In Full Bloom

Usher in warmer weather with a new perfume. One option: Ellis Brooklyn’s Florist, a citrusy floral fragrance that brings the spring vibes with notes of Italian bergamot, honeysuckle, and jasmine.

Nails Inc. Made Its Mark(ers)

Nail art novices will be intrigued by the new Nails Inc. Mani Markers ($5 each; nailsinc.com). From French tips to tiny details, the options with these polish pens are endless.