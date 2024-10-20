This is peak transition week, baby. Firstly, it’s the beginning of the end of Fake Fall — you know, the one where you sweat through your entire outfit by noon? I’m a cold person who is also very sweaty (there are dozens of us) and my transitional styling trick is to make sure my feet and ankles are warm, then dress in layers from the waist up.

Secondly, this week marks the end of Libra season as the sun moves into Scorpio on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Goodbye, angelic coquette — hello, vampy coquette. Whether you have Scorpio placements or not, there are a lot of style ideas you can take from this edgy water sign. The underlying vibe of Scorpio season? Lean into something a little taboo.

Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my ​​suggestions on how to honor both your birth chart and your closet. Be sure to check your sun and Venus sign!

You always draw attention when you enter a room, so don’t shy away from it — wear something bold.

The line between self-care and bed rot might feel nonexistent this week — and that’s OK. Lounge in style.

It’s fine that you already miss your summer clothes — just give them a cold-weather update.

Donate what doesn’t fit anymore. New clothes are an opportunity to make new memories.

You know you’re sexy, right? Cooler weather doesn’t have to mean that your cleavage has to hibernate.

I know, I know — you are totally going to learn how to sew. In the meantime, wear something chic for inspo.

Elegant doesn’t mean stuffy. Mix high and low to make an outfit that only you could imagine.

It’s your time to shine, so make it count. The perfect birthday outfit does, in fact, exist.

As the season changes, so will your mindset. Get ready for a giant leap of faith.

It’s time to splurge on a new purse. Pick one you can use year-round for the ultimate ROI.

It’s OK to wear something elevated even if you’re running errands. Make yourself the main character.

Matching sets can be cute and take the guesswork out of getting dressed. Embrace your inner clean girl.