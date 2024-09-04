These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Private

While some zodiac signs proudly wear their heart on their sleeve, others are notorious for being mysterious, quiet, and guarded. These members of the zodiac aren’t going to blurt out every thought that passes through their heads, and they definitely aren’t the type to blow up their group chat with secrets and stories.

The most private zodiac signs are usually at home doing their own thing, and they love nothing more than to turn their phone on Do Not Disturb. Their main goal in life is to feel comfortable and secure, and that means many prefer to keep a low profile, whether in relationships, with friends, or on social media. They aren’t quick to open up, and when they do they carefully pick and choose the details they share.

When they finally decide to venture out into the world, these signs like to be in full incognito mode with sunglasses and a hat, lest anyone try to talk to them. When they’re with friends at get-togethers, they’re often a little quieter than everyone else. And with partners, it can take them months — and sometimes even years — to fully open up.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, the most private zodiac signs are often influenced by their ruling planet, which can impact their desire to share their thoughts and feelings. Keep reading below for the top three.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpios are notoriously elusive and enigmatic. They’re the proverbial onions of the zodiac with a lot of layers, and they’re constantly debating with themselves about how much to peel back and reveal. It gives them an air of mystery that follows them wherever they go, as well as that Scorpio reputation for being tough to know.

“Ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, these individuals possess an innate desire for privacy and protection,” says Wang. “They can be deeply introspective, often preferring to keep their emotions hidden beneath the surface.”

This sensitive water sign truly values their privacy, as well as their sense of security. They always cringe with regret when they say too much, so they often swing the pendulum too far the other way and opt to say nothing at all. Many Scorpios worry their words will be misconstrued or used against them in the future, while others can sense when they’re about to be misunderstood.

Their need for privacy runs so deep that many Scorpios choose to stay off social media and out of big friend groups, and that means many have lore that even their best friend doesn’t know. They’ll drop stories as they get more comfortable, but even then they might keep a detail or two to themselves to maintain a soothing sense of control.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’ll never catch a Capricorn saying too much over a boozy brunch or spilling all of their deepest secrets in the group chat. According to Wang, this earth sign is far too pragmatic and disciplined for carefree gossip and chitchat, especially when it comes to sharing info about themselves.

Governed by Saturn, the planet of structure, it’s second nature for them to think before they speak. Instead of instantly saying what’s on their mind, they’ll quickly weigh the pros and cons, and more often than not they’ll decide things are better left unsaid.

According to Wang, many Caps view vulnerability as chaotic and stressful, which is why they prefer to stay buttoned up and private — even around their closest friend or partner. You can know a Capricorn for years without ever feeling like you truly know them, and they like it that way.

Capricorns prefer to run their lives with a sense of organization and control, so they’re extra choosy when it comes to opening up. “It’s not that they’re scared of being known, but they do set strong boundaries about who gets to know them,” says Wang.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

While Pisces always have a lot of dreams and ideas swirling in their head, they rarely want to open up and share. They like to save their thoughts for the pages of a journal where they can express exactly how they feel — without worrying about side eyes or judgmental comments.

As a sign ruled by Neptune, the planet of inspiration, the intensity of their emotions can be overwhelming to talk about out loud, and they know it can also sometimes scare people away. “Their sensitive nature makes them wary of exposing their thoughts, often leading to a reputation for being elusive,” says Wang.

Someone with a lot of Pisces in their birth chart will also be exceptionally empathetic, which means they’re happy to sit down and listen to other people’s problems and concerns, but what they won’t do is chime in or relate with stories of their own.

This water sign prefers to float around in their little bubble. Occasionally, they might express themselves creatively through art, writing, or music, but they aren’t likely to post it on social media — and if they do, it might be under an alias. Like the most private zodiac signs, Pisces are all about maintaining their boundaries, comfort levels, and security.

