The Workout You Hate Most, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The type of exercise you’re drawn to says a lot about your personality. Think about it: There’s a big difference between the folks who genuinely enjoy going for a run and those who prefer to stay home and do yoga in bed. While there are a lot of factors at play, your zodiac sign definitely helps define the workout you hate most.

If you truly dislike a certain type of exercise, blame your sign’s modality, says astrologer Stina Garbis. If your sign is cardinal, it means you enjoy in-your-face, fast-paced activities, she tells Bustle. If your sign is fixed, there’s a good chance you like to stay home and focus on chill activities. And if your sign is mutable, Garbis says you’re likely passive — and a little bit quirky. If you’ve always been inexplicably drawn to speedy group fitness classes or super tough boot camp workouts, this might explain why.

The element attached to your sign can also play a role in your energy levels, and that can be the difference between loving — or totally hating — something intense, like a HIIT class. According to Garbis, fire signs are always bubbling over with energy, earth signs are slower-paced and grounded, air signs are unpredictable and excitable, and water signs tend to be more low-key. It all comes together to shape the types of workouts you love most, as well as the ones you avoid at all costs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a cardinal fire sign, Aries tends to have a bit of a wild side. You’re also ruled by Mars, the planet of energy and determination, which means it’s practically impossible for you to sit still for any length of time.

It’s why yoga has always been your least favorite type of exercise. You just can’t with the deep breathing and the slow stretching and in the incense. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, you prefer fast-paced workouts like cycling because you get to cheer and high five and sweat to loud music.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As a fixed earth sign ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, you can’t stand the thought of getting hot and sweaty on a run. “This sign hates leaving the house, too, so going for a run — especially if they have to face the elements — sounds like a nightmare,” Garbis says. If anyone’s going to do yoga from the comfort of home, it’s you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As a fun-loving air sign, you can think of no worse fate than being stuck on a stair stepper machine, Garbis says. Putting one foot in front of the other, without actually going anywhere, will feel like cruel and unusual punishment. The fact it’s a solo workout isn’t a good fit, either.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

According to Garbis, Cancers like to chill out and be mellow, which is why boxing or mixed martial arts would definitely not be your jam. The idea of throwing punches while a personal trainer yells at you feels mildly horrifying. Instead, Stardust says you’d be happier with a relaxing, solo routine, like swimming.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As the social butterfly of the zodiac, Leo, you’ve never been a fan of at-home workouts. If something is on-demand or on YouTube, you struggle to get into it. Leos are fire signs, Garbis says, which means you like to go out and meet new people — and that’s true during your workouts, too. If a routine keeps you in one place, you’ll feel profoundly bored the entire time.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgos hate trendy workouts. As an understated earth sign, you can’t believe everyone’s suddenly into chaotic activities like rollerblading and hiking — and you certainly don’t understand everyone’s sudden love for pickleball.

You view workouts as a necessary part of your weekly routine, and one that brings you closer to a goal. It’s why you love yoga and training for marathons, Stardust says. If it isn’t strict and stringent, you won’t bother.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libra, you’re a cardinal air sign, and that 100% explains your disdain for solo exercise. While you appreciate the idea of doing something mellow, like Tai Chi, you simply don’t have it in you and always end up getting the giggles. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, Stardust recommends something more social that appeals to your love of aesthetics, like an upbeat barre class.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Nothing makes you roll your eyes harder than a jazzy Zumba class. According to Garbis, Scorpios are an intensely fixed water sign, which means you not only prefer solo activities, but you also have a strong allergic reaction to anything cheesy. For you, Zumba is one long hour of excruciating second-hand embarrassment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius, everyone knows you live for fun and adventure, so it makes so much sense that you’d despise walking on the treadmill. The 12-3-30 is your idea of a nightmare, as it keeps you stuck in one spot for thirty whole minutes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

As an earth sign, you wouldn’t allow yourself to be dragged to a dance cardio class for a million bucks. You like your workouts to be quick and practical — with a strong emphasis on the practical.

If you went, you’d be the person in the back hugging the walls while everyone else had a blast. All the while you’d be wondering which of your muscles are actually getting a workout, or if the dance moves are just fun and games. According to Garbis, you’d prefer weightlifting any day of the week.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius, you glaze over with boredom at the mere thought of repetitive exercises, like HIIT or circuit training. As an air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation and technology, you crave variety and excitement during your sweat sesh, and that rarely means doing the same 10 exercises over and over (and over) again. HIIT also tends to be a solo workout, Garbis says, which would leave you feeling sad and lonely.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As a mutable water sign ruled by Neptune, the planet of creativity and dreams, there is nothing you find less romantic — or appealing — than lifting weights. Sure, you can appreciate the benefits that come with pumping iron, but you’d rather leave the gym and go home than be caught dead by the barbells. According to Garbis, Pisces prefers workouts that are slow, gentle, and low-impact.

