How many times do you say “sorry” throughout the day? When you stop to think about it, you might realize the word sneaks into almost every sentence — often without you realizing it. A quick apology might slip out as you reach to grab your coffee in a cafe, and another as you move past someone to squeeze out the door, and then again as a jogger practically runs you over on the sidewalk.

While there’s nothing wrong with wanting to be polite, it’s easy to go overboard — especially if you’re one of the more sensitive zodiac signs.

When it comes to astrology, certain members of the zodiac tend to say sorry because they’re empathetic, careful, kind — or just because they’re a big fan of keeping the peace. In their mind, nothing smooths over tension quite like a quick, “Sorry!”

By apologizing, they might feel like they’re caring for other people’s emotions or doing their best to keep everyone happy. Some might apologize with an agenda, while others do it just because. Are you a chronic apologizer? Then you might relate to one of these three signs who hand out the word “sorry” like it’s candy.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images

Ruled by the moon and soaked in water sign energy, Cancers are highly aware of their own feelings, as well as literally everyone else’s. They’ll say sorry to a cashier if their card doesn’t work immediately, and also to their dog for waking them up. To be near a Cancer is to hear a constant chorus of the “s” word.

It’s likely because these signs are the moms of the zodiac. They like to make sure everyone’s happy — and to them, that means smoothing over any potential hurt feelings as quickly as possible. It’s also why they like to reach out to people from their past and check in. Don’t be surprised if you get a random DM that says, “Hey, about that thing I said in high school...”

Since they’re an empathetic sign, they might do a few preemptive apologies, too, just to cover all their bases. Think “sorry if this takes a while” or “sorry if you’re bored!” To cut back on the constant apologizing, it would help for them to remember that they’ll be loved anyway — even if they aren’t 100% perfect.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

FatCamera/E+/Getty Images

Libras say “sorry” almost as often as they breathe. This sign, represented by the scales, will take it upon themselves to keep the peace and smooth over conflict — even when they aren’t to blame. If someone bumps into them, they’ll say sorry. If their friend is being rude, they’ll apologize on their behalf. Libras like it when everything is balanced, and throwing out a quick “sorry” is an easy way to return to order.

While Libras are amazing apologizers, they have a tendency to go overboard with the casual sorries. As a social air sign, they’re naturally tuned into the mood of a room and often feel as if it’s their job to keep everyone smiling. (Hint: It isn’t.)

Libras also not-so-secretly want everyone to be in love with them, and it puts them on edge. They need to be careful not to needlessly apologize at work, at parties, and to strangers in the grocery store. For them, the best remedy is to remind themselves that they don’t need to control everything.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

Daniel de la Hoz/Moment/Getty Images

As a water sign ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and empathy, Pisces is a little too aware of other people’s emotions. Instead of brushing off someone’s bad mood — the way a confident fire sign or steady earth sign might — they’re quick to assume they did something wrong.

Even if they know deep down they don’t have to apologize, they’re more than happy to do it just in case. They also like to tread lightly around the people in their life, and might say, “Sorry to bother you” or “Sorry to text you so late...” It’s basically their way of saying “excuse me.”

The sensitive Pisces tends to overthink all of their interactions, too. If you go to brunch with them, you’ll likely get a text a few hours later saying something like, “Ugh, I’m sorry if I talked too much,” or “I’m sorry if I was weird.” To break the habit, a Pisces can try thanking people instead. “Thanks so much for listening” or “thanks for being my bestie” feels so much better.