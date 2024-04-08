These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Always Give You A Second Chance

Everyone has different boundaries when it comes to dealbreakers in a relationship. Some people have a “one strike and you’re out” policy, meaning if you hurt their feelings, betray their trust, or cheat on them, they’ll probably block you and never speak to you again. On the other hand, a few zodiac signs are always willing to give out second chances. These folks will answer your calls, accept your flowers, and eventually decide to let bygones be bygones.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, many water signs practice extreme forgiveness in relationships. They hate to be at odds with partners and friends, so they’re more than happy to accept an apology, make up, and move on.

Other signs quickly give out second chances for completely different reasons. Some can’t be bothered to remember why they were upset while others don’t care much about drama, so they’ll shrug it off and hug it out with whoever hurt them. They’ll forgive a friend who made a rude remark or a partner who cheated or lied. Thanks to the way their zodiac sign affects their personality, it typically takes a lot for them to cut someone out of their life for good.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs who always give out second chances, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

mapodile/E+/Getty Images

An Aries will give someone a second chance not necessarily out of the goodness of their heart, but because they’re secretly invested in continuing an argument. While some zodiac signs value their peace, Aries is ruled by Mars, the warrior planet, and according to Garbis, it means they’re always willing to pop up for round two of a fight. In many ways, Aries views arguing as a love language.

This perspective is one reason Aries are constantly tangled up in on-again, off-again relationships. They’re impulsive and passionate, so they’ll give an ex a second chance if they need to get something off their chest — or if they’re feeling a little bored on a Saturday and want to spice up their weekend.

This fire sign also knows exactly what they want in life. Once they’re invested in a relationship, whether it’s romantic or platonic, they won’t let it go easily. They’ll agree to meet up with someone who did them wrong and find a way to work things out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

mapodile/E+/Getty Images

As an easy-going air sign, an Aquarius is as unbothered as they come. While some members of the zodiac are always ready to add more people to their list of enemies, an Aquarius prefers to float through life and keep things as simple — and civil — as possible.

Nothing is unforgivable from an Aquarian’s POV. Even if their partner cheats on them, they’ll find a way to be understanding about it, says Garbis. They were likely considering an open relationship anyway, so they’ll shrug it off and give their ex a second chance.

“They are pretty casual when it comes to their relationship and the blurred lines between them,” she says, “So they may be more inclined to forget about past transgressions and are always willing to forgive.”

Aquarians also rule the 11th house of friendship, which means they like to meet new people and add to their posse. This sign has a huge friend group that feels a lot more like family. Since they’re so close to their pals, it makes it easy for an Aquarius to forgive mishaps and misunderstandings. In other words, it takes a lot for them to cut a friend off for good.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images

After a breakup, a Pisces will lie in bed, listen to sad music, and gently pat away their tears as they await an apology text from their ex. The moment that text comes, they’ll find it impossible to ignore — and just like that, they’ll give them a second chance.

As an extra sensitive sign, Pisces tends to be one of the most forgiving members of the zodiac. Unlike fellow water signs Scorpio and Cancer — who can hold a grudge for ages — the fish is known to have a sweet, starry-eyed view of the world.

It’s why they find it easy to forgive their exes, even after major indiscretions like cheating, and this viewpoint also allows them to rebuild relationships with friends and family who have hurt them, too. They crave harmony and peace, so they’re always willing to hug it out or talk things through.

According to Garbis, an apology will instantly cure a Pisces’ heartache and stress, and they’ll be so relieved to get it that they’ll forget why they were ever upset in the first place.

Source:

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer