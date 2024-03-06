These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Block You So Fast

Once you rub certain zodiac signs the wrong way, it’s only a matter of time before your texts stop going through. This is a clear sign that they blocked your number, and it likely won’t be long before they block you on social media, too.

For some zodiac signs, blocking someone is the first thing they think to do whenever they get upset. Blocking is a way to send the message that they’re mad and need some space, but it could also be a permanent way to get you out of their life.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the zodiac signs who block people the fastest often have a mix of heightened emotions, “don’t mess with me” vibes, and a ton of confidence. “It takes a lot of nerve to block someone immediately and quickly,” she tells Bustle.

For comparison, she says other zodiac signs take forever to get to this step. For example, Aries is the type to keep going back and forth with texts and calls. They always have a lot to say and they also want to salvage their relationships.

Meanwhile, other signs like Aquarius or Pisces don’t even know there is a block button on their phone, but it wouldn’t be in their nature to use it, anyway. They either don’t care enough or they think it would be too mean.

Below, the zodiac signs that will block you the fastest, according to an astrologer.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images

While Libra is a happy-go-lucky zodiac sign who collects friends wherever they go, that doesn’t mean they won’t block you.

Libra is represented by the scales, so they’re constantly weighing the pros and cons of all of their relationships. “That’s why, if you cross a Libra or don’t treat them right, they may cut you off shortly after,” says Garbis.

They’re also ruled by Venus, which means they value love and friendship above everything else. If they sense that you don’t have their best interests at heart, they’ll get caught up in their emotions and tap the block button.

As an air sign, they may be quick to block, but they’re also quick to unblock, especially once they have time to cool off and analyze the situation. It may be because they’ve decided to give you a second chance, but most likely it’s because they want to see if you’re chasing after them — or ready to apologize.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

JulPo/E+/Getty Images

If a Scorpio feels negative energy coming their way, their first reaction will be to protect their peace. As a water sign, they feel their feelings deeply, so it doesn’t take much to cut people out of their lives, says Garbis.

They’re also ruled by faraway Pluto, which means they’re perfectly happy on their own. If you aren’t a good fit for them or you try to control them or pick a fight, a Scorpio will set a firm boundary by blocking you on every platform — text, Instagram, TikTok, you name it. They might even change their number.

Many times a Scorpio will block a toxic partner or a bad friend so that they can heal and move on, but other times they do it during an argument as a way to send a message. “As a scorpion with a stinging tail, they’ll block people just to hurt them,” says Garbis. “They love to have the last word.”

Once you’re on the block list, there’s no coming back. According to Garbis, Scorpio has the confidence to burn bridges, especially if it’s for their own well-being.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Alex Potemkin/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn gives off strong “don’t mess with me” vibes, says Garbis. The moment they decide they’re done with a friendship or relationship, they’ll hit the block button and move on, often with a major eye roll.

“With Capricorn, it is true self-esteem that allows them the ability to block people so fast,” she says. This is thanks to their Saturn ruler, which represents responsibility and control. They don’t have the time or the patience to deal with chaos, so they’ll block anyone who brings them down or stresses them out.

As an earth sign, they love to keep the peace, but they also don’t want anything to get in the way of their success. If their phone is blowing up with messages from an ex, for instance, they’ll hit block just so they can concentrate.

They’ll block old friends, crushes, Hinge matches, exes, and even family members, and they’ll do it quickly. While some zodiac signs block people as a last resort, a Capricorn will block you without thinking twice.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer