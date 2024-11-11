These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Sleep Naked

The way you sleep at night can say a lot about you, especially if you’re someone who likes to slumber in the nude. In a world of cute pajama sets and cozy flannel, it’s a choice to climb into bed with absolutely nothing on, and it’s why this sleep style seems to glaringly point to three specific zodiac personalities.

The benefits of sleeping naked have been a hot topic on TikTok, and when you take a closer look, you can almost see the different members of the zodiac battling it out in the comments. The pro-sleeping naked crowd likes to talk about the freedom of being nude at night, the health perks, and the sexiness of it all. On the other hand, the pro-pajama people are all about decorum, coziness, and routine.

Traditionally, fire and air signs tend to have a slightly more free-spirited and chaotic approach to life, which seems to go hand-in-hand with sleeping naked. There’s also a certain sensuality to it, which screams “water sign.” Meanwhile, it’s the earth signs who tend to like to keep things cordial, and they’re the ones who might prefer a PJ. But who really resonates with stripping down and resting in the buff?

While anyone can enjoy sleeping naked, it’s the three zodiac signs listed below who just might love it most.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images

For people with Gemini placements, the habit of sleeping in the buff is less of a purposeful lifestyle choice and more of an act of convenience. As a Mercury-ruled air sign, they’re often running around with a million things to do — and that means they simply want to fall into bed and pass out once they’re officially tired.

Instead of winding down with a precise bedtime routine — the way a Virgo, Taurus, or Capricorn might — they’ll peel off their clothes, quickly remove any makeup or dirt with a face wipe, and call it a night. Geminis won’t bother to set an alarm, much less look for pajamas.

Sleeping naked means there’s one less step standing between them and a good rest, and it’s also slightly chaotic, which is the Gemini way. While others might worry about a roommate walking in and seeing a private bit, or an emergency happening in the middle of the night, none of these concerns mean anything to the impulsive, happy-go-lucky Gemini.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

StockPlanets/E+/Getty Images

As the sultriest water sign of the zodiac, it makes sense that Scorpio would slip between the sheets with absolutely nothing on. They believe sleeping naked helps them feel more confident and connected to themselves, which is an aura they hope to carry with them the following day.

It’s also a habit that allows them to transform. Thanks to their Pluto ruler, Scorpio is all about change and rebirth. To this sign, sleeping naked might feel like a symbolic way to shed the old so they can wake up feeling brand new. They’ll want their skin to breathe while they snooze for the physical benefits — like regulating your temperature and falling asleep faster — as well as the spiritual ones.

Of course, if a Scorpio sleeps next to a partner, they’ll also enjoy how sleeping naked charges the room with flirty electricity. Instead of climbing into bed in a raggedy T-shirt or flannel pajamas, they’ll coyly climb into bed and wait to see what happens next.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

Free-spirited Sagittarius tops the list as one of the signs most likely to sleep naked. They’ll snooze in the nude next to a partner, in a hotel room, when they’re all on their own, and even while camping in the middle of the woods. To them, it’s the most natural way to catch a few Zzzs.

As a fire sign ruled by expansive Jupiter, Sagittarians have a strong desire to feel free at all times, and that means they won’t want to be twisted up in flannel or cotton in the middle of the night. They might also appreciate its convenience — no pajamas to wash — and the slight risk that it entails. (What if someone sees!)

Of course, Sagittarians will also want to soak in all the natural health benefits of snoozing in the nude, like how it’s purported to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep, reduce stress, and improve your skin. An adventurous, impatient Sagittarius will take all the free perks they can get.