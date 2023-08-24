The Best Hair Color For Each Zodiac Sign, According To An Astrologer

As soon as you land on the perfect hair color for your zodiac sign, it’s like everything else in life falls into place. Suddenly your makeup looks better, your outfits seem right — and you feel like yourself while walking down the street.

That said, finding your best hair color can be a process, says astrologer Solaris the Hii Priestess. “Our hair is a visible part of our identity and can serve as a way to express our personality and style,” she tells Bustle, which is why you don’t necessarily need to follow trends. The right hair color will be the one that complements your eyes, your style, and your overall energy. And that’s where astrology comes into play.

“Zodiac signs that are known for their adventurous and bold nature, such as Aries and Sagittarius, may be more open to trying new hair trends and changing their hair color frequently,” Solaris says. These are the folks who also crave bright, attention-grabbing shades. “On the other hand, signs that value stability and tradition, like Taurus and Capricorn, may be more likely to stick to classic hair colors,” she adds. While they appreciate Barbie blonde and red hot coppers, they don’t necessarily want to wear it themselves.

Keep scrolling to find out more about the best hair color for each zodiac sign, straight from an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a fiery, confident sign ruled by Mars, Aries lives for bold, vibrant hair colors like red and copper. “These colors reflect your passionate and energetic nature,” Solaris says, and they also happen to be fully on-trend, which is something that speaks directly to your heart. Grab an auburn tint to play up natural highlights or bleach your strands to create a blank slate for red dye.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Nothing makes you feel more you, Taurus, than a warm, earthy chestnut tone. “Grounded and practical, you prefer natural hair colors like dark brown or rich brunette,” Solaris says. “These colors complement your reliable and down-to-earth personality.” As a sign ruled by Venus, you also love that it makes you feel a little bit sultry.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign, you’ve tried literally every hair trend under the sun. “Geminis can pull off playful and dynamic hair colors,” Solaris says, which is why you’ve loved everything from pink, to lavender, to ice blonde. Since your likes and dislikes change with the wind, you shouldn’t feel tied down to one particular hue. Instead, pick up a few wigs, buy some box dyes, and just do you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If anyone’s going to let their hair go gray, it’s you, Cancer. As a water sign ruled by the moon, you love projecting a cozy, comforting vibe that allows everyone around you to relax. Silver and gray tones give off mother energy, as well as a touch of mysticism. To get the look, allow your grays to grow in or opt for a hair dye that deposits a silvery shade.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo, you always feel best when maintaining a vibrant blonde. “Confident Leos can embrace bold and attention-grabbing hair colors, like blonde or gold, as they reflect their natural charisma and desire to stand out,” Solaris says. For you, nothing beats leaving the salon with perfect shimmering highlights — and the perfect blowout.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo, you added Hailey Bieber’s honey blonde hair — and her bob — to a Pinterest board the moment you saw it. As an earth sign, you live for hair color that’s simple, chic, and easy to maintain. (Bonus points if it matches your neutral wardrobe, too.) While you did have a blue hair moment in 2020, you’re ready to go back to a natural hue, whether it’s black, honey blonde, or mushroom brown.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As an air sign ruled by Venus, you need to add a dose of beauty and harmony to everything you do, and that includes your hair. It’s why you’re drawn to all-over color like caramel, brunette, and black, Solaris says, versus highlights or balayage. While air signs are always down to try new hair color trends, you always come back to your tried and true.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Dye your hair a deep burgundy shade and everyone will know you’re a Scorpio from a mile away. According to Solaris, Scorpios have been crowned the sexiest, most mysterious members of the zodiac, and you definitely like to lean into that caricature to give the people what they want. That said, as a deeply intuitive and empathic water sign, you don’t mind looking a little witchy, either.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As an adventurous and free-spirited fire sign, you’ve been known to slap on box dye with reckless abandon, Solaris says. You aren’t attached to your hair color — or haircut — so feel free to lean into the chaos by trying electric blues or vibrant greens. They’ll match your bold energy, and they’ll make you feel even cooler.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

“Practical and disciplined, Capricorns may prefer classic and timeless hair colors like black or dark brown,” Solaris says, instead of trendy or super-bright hues. As an earth sign, you’re all about shine, polish, and professionalism. If you have dark hair, play it up with a glossy glaze like Lana Condor. If your hair is lighter, opt for a deep toasted chestnut à la Dakota Johnson.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius, you are definitely one of the most unique and independent signs of the zodiac, and that’s why you embrace unconventional, funky shades like blue and silver. “These colors capture your individuality and love for originality,” Solaris says. They also let people know that you’re cool, quirky, and interesting — without having to say a word.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces loves a mermaidcore moment. According to Solaris, you’re a dreamy and compassionate water sign ruled by Neptune — the planet of creativity and dreams — so you’ll feel best in artsy, ethereal shades like lavender, silver, ice blonde, and pastel blue. “These colors will enhance your mystical and imaginative nature,” she says, so you’ll feel right at home.

