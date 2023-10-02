With Fashion Month officially coming to a close in Paris on Oct. 3 — to be quickly followed by New York’s three day-long Bridal Fashion Week on Oct. 10 — countless beauty moments have made their way down the runway. What’s more, fashion’s favorite front row darlings, like Kylie Jenner, Julia Fox, Selena Gomez, and many more have left their unique mark at the buzzy events.

More often than not, beauty lovers’ eyes tend to look towards hairstyles and makeup looks for some serious inspiration, especially throughout the cool fall months. And this year? Ribbon-tied hair ‘dos, tresses decorated in elegant pearls, steamy sirencore skin, and bold graphic eyes made an appearance in just about every major city — though the nail looks were just as stunning and thoughtful, wrapping each and every collection with a complementary bow.

Nail art, of course, is the finishing touch on any ‘fit, with the ability to elevate even the most understated looks with eye-catching artistic detail, or even a few coats of a subdued sheer nail polish. September 2023’s Fashion Weeks are no doubt a reflection of the current nail trends, featuring chocolate polish hues, crystal clear tips, pretty pink colors, and mirror-like chromatic details.

Below, find the best nail art moments from the Fashion Week runways in New York, London, Paris, and Milan.

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Mirror Palais’ Vanilla Chrome Nails

Mirror Palais tapped those coquettish vibes with soft girl chromatic manicures that were created by nail artist Leanne Woodley using all things CND.

Prabal Gurung’s 3D Chrome French Tips

In on-trend shades of silver and gold, Prabal Gurung’s stiletto nails featured subtle 3D details and and chromatic French tips that beautifully complemented the collection. As for the tea behind the look? The manis all used KISS Press-Ons for the base.

Priscavera’s XXL Colorful Chrome Nails

Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With ultra-long nails painted in shades of green, pink, and more bold hues, each nail look at Priscavera had a trendy chrome finish.

LAPOINTE’s Micro French Press-On Nails

Paintbox

Understated and with a bit of silver sparkle, Paintbox’s On The Verge Press-Ons were worn by the models at LAPOINTE’s show.

Christian Siriano’s Blushed Balletcore Nails

Like the collection, the nails at Christian Siriano, too, embodied the rising balletcore trend. The manis featured soft pink sparkles à la essie’s beloved polishes, led by nail artist Julie Kandalec.

Luar’s “More Is More” Moment

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taking a “more is more” approach to the models’ manicures, the crystallized, pearl-filled tips looked like bedazzled works of art.

PatBO’s Romantic White Press-On Nails

Using the KISS Glazed Donut Press-Ons in Frosted for the shimmering base, the manicurists created lace-inspired 3D details on a few statement nails for PatBO.

Phillip Lim’s Chocolate Nails

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Chocolate-colored nails (and chocolatey perfumes, too) are having their main character moment right now. As for Phillip Lim’s runway? The designer opted for the Paintbox Like Cocoa Nail Lacquer to achieve the luxe look.

London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Ashish’s Holographic Claws

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

All things playful, colorful, and sparkling, Ashish opted for ultra-long claws painted in holographic hues.

Chet Lo’s Gradient Lipstick Nails

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Ultra-long and color-coordinated to match each model’s ‘fit, the nails spotted on Chet Lo’s runway featured ombré French tips with an angular shape that mimicked the slant of lipstick bullets.

KNWLS’ Aquamarine Chrome Manicures

Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yet another designer that opted for a chromatic mani this Fashion Month, KNWLS went for a distinct ocean-inspired blue.

Masha Popova’s Divisive Duck Nails

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Recently worn by Lizzo, marking the flared nails’ triumphant (and questionable) return, duck nails were all over the Masha Popova runway.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Christian Cowan’s Crystal Clear French Tips

CND x Dipo Koiki

With a total of seven nail looks on the runway, as led by lead manicurist Julie Kandalec, these crystal clear, almond-shaped tips created with all CND everything were truly heavenly.

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Versace’s Barely-There Sheer Nails

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

With sky high ribbon-tied hair and a collection that modernized ’60s motifs, the manicures for Versace’s show were kept ultra minimal with a sheer wash of ballet slipper pink nail polish.

Moschino’s “Cherry Mocha” Nails

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

“Cherry mocha” is a buzzy way of describing burgundy nails that are rich in pigment and feature cherry-inspired undertones — and Moschino proved that the cozy color is basically a neutral that matches every single ‘fit.

Diesel’s Alien Superstar Nail Art

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Next to otherworldly gilded skin and and artfully destroyed garments, Diesel’s alien-esque manicures looked right at home on the rave-themed runway.

Blumarine’s Naked Nails

Marco Mantovani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taking the “naked nail summer” trend into the fall months, Blumarine kept their models’ tips ultra simple to coincide with the clear and angelic motifs walking down the runway.