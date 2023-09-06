Halsey’s “Washed Denim” Eyeshadow Is So Britney Spears-Coded

It’s no secret that countless beauty and fashion trends from the ’90s and early 2000s are back (and better than ever). For one? Ballet flats, low-rise jeans, and silver details are once more a street style mainstay. And in the world of glam, eyebrows are seemingly getting thinner, lips are getting frostier, and updos à la living icon Pamela Anderson have become a serious go-to for modern muses, such as Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian, to name a few.

Halsey has solidified their status as a chameleonic artist through and through, exploring countless decades and the styles that defined them. Most recently, she tapped the vibes of the very Bridgerton-esque early 1800s with a regencycore updo that served modern Marie Antoinette. Just before that, they gave a nod to 1960s glam, with a soft apricot-hued, lengthy blowout.

As for her latest look to grace the artist’s Instagram stories? A baby blue “washed denim” eyeshadow look (that immediately registers as a nod to the makeup of the pop stars who rose to fame before her, like Britney Spears in her legendary Oops!…I Did It Again music video).

While frosted finishes are very much a sign of the times, the buzzy “washed denim” trend has become a more modern way of wearing light blue eyeshadow shades. In short: The name is inspired by the countless shades of blue that worn denim comes in, sans the icy sheen of the past.

ICYMI, matte blue eyeshadow looks have been steadily on the rise for quite some time now, with Kendall Jenner leading the nostalgia-filled movement. Being that Halsey is a daring early adopter of trends who truly moves to the beat of her own drum, they are the perfect person to look to for some serious makeup inspiration.

Want to try the trend? Consider mixing and matching some of about-face’s painterly eye pigments (which is Halsey’s own brand, of course) to create your ideal shade of “washed denim” blue shadow.