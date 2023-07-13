We’ve officially reached the end of 2023, and it’s been quite a year in the beauty world. Beyond the countless TikTok trends that have taken over our FYPs — such as latte makeup, skinstreaming, and mermaidcore everything — celebrities have also served up plenty of hair inspo.

Retro ’70s hairstyles and all variations of bob haircuts continue to dominate trends (just look at Jenna Ortega’s shag and Lori Harvey’s bubble bob), but some A-listers have made drastic hair changes that truly shook the beauty industry. Think: Dye jobs and big chops that are sure to influence trends that pop up in 2024.

Short hair was also everywhere this year, and some stars went for full-on buzzcuts (hi Harry Styles). Others gave in and got bangs.

While it’s fun to watch from afar, it’s impossible to see cute French fringe and fun shades of red without wanting to try it for yourself, and that’s why this list could also serve as inspo for your next trip to the salon. From Kim Kardashian's it-girl curtain bangs to Megan Fox's copper strands, keep scrolling for the most jaw-dropping hair transformations of 2023.

1. Florence Pugh Shaved It All

After years of long hair, Florence Pugh shocked and awed when she debuted a shaved head on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet — and she’s maintained the short look ever since. In late October, Pugh was spotted waltzing around at the Valentino fashion show, this time with bleach-blonde hair with an almost faux-hawk-like ‘do, proving that she’s a true beauty chameleon.

2. Dua Lipa Entered Her Red Era

While Dua Lipa is known for her raven-black tresses, the singer recently went red to mark a new era for herself — and her music. On Oct. 12, Lipa revealed her brand new — and very iconic — hair color change on Instagram. The shade she went for? The ever-popular cherry cola red.

3. Kim Kardashian Rocked Sleek Blonde Strands

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian hopped on the ’70s beauty bandwagon when she debuted fluffy curtain bangs, a transformation credited to none other than her go-to stylist, Chris Appleton.

More recently, the reality star stepped out with waist-length locks at the GQ Men of The Year Awards in Los Angeles — this time, in a honey-blonde hue.

4. Emily Ratajkowski Went Cool-Girl Copper

Emily Ratajkowksi may or may not have started the viral cowgirl copper hair color trend. The model was spotted walking around New York City with the fiery red hue, and just like that, the color went viral on TikTok. Ratajkowksi has rocked other red hues throughout 2023 — and they’ve all been a big change from her usual brown.

5. Lady Gaga Shagged It Out

Lady Gaga definitely doesn’t shy away from changing up her look, so it was no surprise when she tried the trendy ’70s-style fringe and face-framing shaggy layers on for size. The “Hold My Hand” singer wore the look to perform with The Rolling Stones in October, and it oozed baddie rockstar vibes.

6. Hailey Bieber Started The Bob Trend

Getty Images/Instagram/@haileybieber

What would this list be without Hailey Bieber’s bob? The model started the year with a bang by chopping her long hair to just above her shoulders, and it was quite the dramatic transformation. The chic cut positively oozes effortlessness and style — and she’s been inspiring girlies to join #TeamShortHair ever since.

7. Megan Fox Went Short & Sweet

Copper became the hottest hair color for it-girlies back in 2022, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Jennie from Blackpink rocking the hue. This year, Megan Fox transformed her look by dyeing her hair the same trendy shade, which she revealed at the 2023 Oscars after-party. By November, however, Fox took it to another level with a fiery red bob.

8. Kourtney Kardashian Switched It Up

After having dark lengths for ages, Kourtney Kardashian Barker shook things up when she dyed her bob into a head-turning platinum blonde, noting that she was inspired by ’90s-era Drew Barrymore for the look. Since having her baby in November, she went back to black — and it might just be the darkest shade she’s ever had.

9. Halsey Tried Parisian Chic

Halsey’s been known to experiment with all aspects of her beauty look, from her makeup to her hair. After sporting a pixie, she transformed her strands yet again — this time with a French-girl bob and super-chic baby bangs.

10. Zoe Saldaña Joined The Lob Club

Zoe Saldaña went from long, wavy locks to a short and chic bob in 2023. It’s tough, after all, to resist the siren song of short hair. According to an Instagram post, her stylist, Mara Roszak, said she was inspired by all the short and chic ‘dos she saw in Paris.

11. Julia Fox Turned Heads In Red

To round out the year of red hair, just take a look at Julia Fox’s latest hair transformation: fire engine red lengths. The actor and author is never seen in the same look twice, and that includes her hair. As we approach 2024, there’s no telling what Fox will be seen rocking next.

12. Harry Styles Bared It All

In November, Harry Styles got rid of his signature lengths in favor of a short, buzzed look. Fans instantly went into mourning, with one saying, “Pretending not to care … so it grows back faster.”

13. Beyoncé Went Full Ice Queen

For her Renaissance tour, Beyoncé wore her hair in a warm, honey-colored hue, so her recent ice-blonde shade definitely counts as a mega transformation. Bey walked the carpet at the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in November with waist-length platinum locks, and they were almost as silvery as her sparkly Versace gown.

14. Rihanna Had A Blonde Moment

While the singer has worn seemingly had every hair color under the sun — from black to red and pink — it’s been a minute since we’ve seen Rihanna in a bright shade of blonde. In November, she debuted lighter strands — this time in a warm honey hue — to attend the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix with A$AP Rocky, and definitely turned heads.

15. Selena Gomez Opted For Highlights

While most people like to go darker for winter, Selena Gomez joined Kardashian, Rihanna, and Bey by doing the opposite. The star added an array of blonde highlights to her dark hair just this month, thanks to her hairstylist Philipp Verheyen. The final result was seriously stunning.

16. Billie Eilish Went Back To Her Roots

For a long time, Billie Eilish’s signature ‘do included shocking green roots. But after rocking blonde strands earlier in 2023, as well as an inky-black shade, the singer eventually went back to her roots— but this time they were ruby red

