27 Grey's Anatomy Episodes To Watch When You Need A Good Cry

There are two kinds of people in this world: those of us who have cried watching Grey's Anatomy, and those of us who are liars. If you're looking for a show to make you laugh, this isn't one of them — you watch Grey's when you want to feel. Of course, some episodes over the show's 18-season run are more brutal on your heart than others, but there are also episodes of Grey's that will make you cry simply because you're that happy. Basically, when you're watching this show, plan for your emotions to be all over the place.

One of the reasons Grey’s can cut so deep is that showrunner Shonda Rhimes has never been afraid to kill off regulars and change life at our favorite TV hospital forever (ahem, Derek Shepherd). Saying goodbye to a character on Grey's is like saying goodbye to an old friend, and some of the storylines just hit way too close to home. When fans aren't sobbing at the show's more heartbreaking scenes, those happy tears hit you where you least expect it.

Looking for the cathartic experience of crying along with Meredith, happy or sad? These are the Grey's Anatomy episodes you should turn to first.

1 Season 2, Episode 6: "Into You Like A Train" The train crash episode was difficult to watch mainly because of the two patients who were impaled by the same pole. Tom and Bonnie both kept their sense of humor up as long as they could, but then, when Bonnie realized she'd need to die so Tom could live? Instant waterworks.

2 Season 2, Episode 17: "As We Know It" Who could forget when Meredith had her hand inside a live explosive that hadn't detonated yet? Even though she was scared out of her mind, the bomb squad guy on the case did everything he could to talk her through it. Unfortunately, when she did finally pull her hand out, the bomb detonated and the bomb guy was killed, and that moment was heartbreaking.

3 Season 2, Episode 27: "Losing My Religion" Denny's death was one of the most heart-wrenching moments in Season 2 — not just because he'd become a beloved character in his short time on the show, but also because watching Izzie break down when she realized he was dead was horrifying.

4 Season 3, Episode 16: "Drowning On Dry Land" Meredith drowning after the ferry boat crash was one of the saddest moments on the series, but seeing the doctors come to terms with the fact that she might not survive was even worse. Eventually, she pulled through — and those sad tears turned right into happy ones.

5 Season 4, Episode 17: "Freedom" It took a long time for Meredith and Derek to get it right (we're talking years) but when they finally did, it was so worth the wait. Meredith making Derek the house of candles when she was ready to commit to him for real is one of the highlights of the entire series, and the moment couldn't have been more perfect.

6 Season 5, Episode 18: "Stand By Me" After losing a pregnant patient that he'd grown really close to, Derek disappeared into the woods. One by one, the other docs went out there to try to convince him to come back to the hospital, but he ended up just making them all sad with him. Top top it off, when Meredith showed up he threw her engagement ring (which he hadn't yet proposed with) into the woods.

7 Season 5, Episode 19: "Elevator Love Letter" In one of the most magical moments on Grey’s, Meredith walked into the elevator and Derek proposed to her in the best way possible: with scans from all the cases they'd worked on together.

8 Season 6, Episode 1: "Good Mourning" Being that absolutely no one saw this coming, George's death hit fans hard. He was an unidentified patient for most of the episode before Meredith realized he was George... and the only thing more brutal than that moment was seeing him in his military uniform in the elevator, waiting for Izzie who almost died herself.

9 Season 6, Episode 24: "Death And All His Friends" No matter how many times you watch this episode, it's still impossible to get through it without crying. It's scary AF to watch a shooting play out in the hospital, but to see multiple beloved doctors get shot and some even killed? Meredith begging the shooter to kill her instead of Derek and having a miscarriage is almost worse, but the whole thing is a massive cryfest.

10 Season 7, Episode 17: "This Is How We Do It" Let's just pretend that this didn't lead into the show's one and only musical episode, OK? Because aside from that, this episode was truly heartbreaking. Finding out that Callie and Arizona were in a horrific crash that almost cost both Callie and unborn baby Sofia their lives was rough.

11 Season 7, Episode 20: "White Wedding" It seemed like everything that could have gone wrong before Callie and Arizona’s wedding did, but in the end, it was perfect... even if their marriage ultimately didn't survive.

12 Season 8, Episode 10: "Suddenly" Meredith and Derek's adoption process was an emotional rollercoaster, but there was nothing more gratifying than when Meredith came home from a long day at work and the doorbell rang and there was Zola. So many happy tears.

13 Season 8, Episode 19: "Support System" Cristina and Owen had a lot of ups and downs over the course of Grey's, but one of their saddest moments came when Owen confessed that he had cheated on Cristina — and the entire episode that followed, where they both stayed in their apartment and attempted to talk it out. What made it worse was the fact that this is just one of a few times in the entire series that Cristina was actually heartbroken.

14 Season 8, Episode 24: "Flight" There are few episodes of Grey's that are quite as horrifying as the plane crash episode. As the doctors were on the way to Boise to help with a surgery, their private plane crashed, and Arizona, Mark, Lexie, Meredith, Derek, and Cristina all ended up stranded in the woods. It's hard to say which was harder — seeing Lexie die as Mark laid next to her, or knowing that even though he'd survive the crash itself, Mark would be dead soon, too.

15 Season 9, Episode 1: "Going, Going, Gone" There's something so cruel about watching Mark make it back from Seattle after the plane crash, have his "surge" and be his old self again, and then end up dying anyway... as if losing Lexie in the plane crash wasn't bad enough.

16 Season 9, Episode 7: "I Was Made For Lovin' You" After her struggles with infertility, Meredith was shocked to find out she was pregnant with who would turn out to be baby Bailey. Seeing her tell Derek by showing him a "big sister" shirt she got for Zola? Priceless.

17 Season 10, Episode 12: "Get Up Stand Up" When Jackson and April where at their best, their relationship was beautiful — especially when Jackson stood up during April's wedding and said that he didn't want her to marry Matthew.

18 Season 11, Episode 11: "All I Could Do Was Cry" Jackson and April had plenty of ups and downs, but one of their lowest moments came when they faced losing their son, Samuel, after finding out he had a fatal birth defect. Hearing April constantly talk about how maybe there would be a miracle? Well, if that doesn't make you cry, you may have no soul.

19 Season 11, Episode 21: "How To Save A Life" Is there anything more heartbreaking than hearing Derek narrate his own death? He knows exactly what the doctors around him need to do to save him, but he can't tell them... and then seeing Meredith say goodbye to him? A total punch in the gut.

20 Season 12, Episode 9: "The Sound Of Silence" When Meredith was assaulted by a patient after he had a seizure, it wasn't clear if she'd survive — and seeing the other doctors react to her injuries was heartbreaking. Who didn't tear up seeing Alex cry?! It was even sadder to watch her difficult recovery, and how excited she was to see her kids again, only for them to be terrified of her.

21 Season 14, Episode 7: "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story" To see Meredith win the Harper Avery award and reach a lifelong goal after 14 seasons, only for her to remember her mom and finally feel like Ellis was proud of her? It's impossible not to cry about how much that moment would have meant to her.

22 Season 15, Episode 9: “Silent All These Years” First, viewers wept through Jo learning the painful truth that she’s the product of rape, her biological father is dead, and her birth mother wants nothing to do with her. The scene that required extra tissues, however, involved Grey Sloan patient Abby Redding, who arrived at the hospital after surviving a brutal rape herself. Traumatized by the assault, Abby experienced a paralyzing fear of men, and so Jo enlisted all the female staffers to line the entire route to the operating room to make her feel more comfortable. Jo even held Abby’s hand through her entire surgery.

23 Season 16, Episode 7: “Papa Don't Preach” Maggie was thrilled to meet her lookalike biological cousin Sabrina, aka Sabi (played by Kelly McCreary’s real-life sister, Crystal), but their tight relationship was short-lived. It turned out that Sabi, who is Richard’s niece, had a life-threatening cardiac tumor, and Maggie was the one she wanted to operate on her. After watching the two women build a close and immediate bond, viewers then saw Sabi die on Maggie’s operating table. To add to the already emotional scene, Maggie also had to break the news to her newfound family members afterward.

24 Season 16, Episode 16: “Leave a Light On” As Meredith noted while closing out Karev’s farewell episode, there’s no good way to say goodbye, and that might be especially true when it comes to the series’ O.G. characters. Following Justin Chambers’ abrupt exit, Grey’s spent the better part of Season 16 trying to explain away his absence. The answer — he moved to a farm in Kansas with Izzie to raise their 5-year-old twins — may not have been what fans expected, but it was the effect his departure had on those he left behind (particularly Jo), coupled with a healthy dose of nostalgia, that really did viewers in.

25 Season 17, Episode 8: “It’s All Too Much” Fans needed their own resuscitating equipment following DeLuca’s shocking death — and not just because the writers had, once again, lulled them into a false sense of security. Though he got stabbed while in pursuit of a child trafficker, the doctor seemed to have pulled through, since he was totally conscious and talking to friends and family post-surgery. After suffering an unexpected complication, however, DeLuca died on the operating table. The subsequent memorial video shown in the Grey Sloan parking lot certainly didn’t help to quell any tears.

26 Season 17, Episode 13: “Good as Hell” To offset Season 17’s emotionally heavy storyline, Grey’s elicited plenty of happy of tears by bringing back beloved past characters like Derek, George, Lexie, and Mark. In Derek’s final appearance of the season, he and Meredith finally had their nostalgia-heavy beach wedding. This was also the episode where Meredith finally woke up for good, and just the image of Zola rushing to her — in full PPE — had viewers weeping.