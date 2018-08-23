13 Noah Centineo Movies & Shows To Stream Right Now

In 2018, Netflix introduced audiences to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, based on the Jenny Han YA novel of the same name. As you might know by now, the hugely popular rom-com follows an introspective girl named Lara Jean (Lana Condor), who makes a fake-dating pact with the outgoing, popular Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). It’s a plot kind of similar to what you’ve seen in other teen movies like 10 Things I Hate About You or Easy A, but what you haven’t seen before is an actor rise to internet fame as quickly as Centineo did following the hit film’s release.

Even though it may seem like Centineo popped up out of nowhere and immediately became “the internet’s boyfriend,” he’s actually had a lot of past roles, especially on TV. You may want to start your catch-up with the Freeform show The Fosters, in which Centineo stars as the charming Jesus Adams Foster. Yet, as exciting as it is to watch him take center stage in the show, it’s also very cool to see him steal scenes in other projects, like the ones below. These Noah Centineo movies and tv shows are all available to stream right now, so you can enjoy some of the actor’s best work (so far) immediately.

1 To All The Boys I've Loved Before It’s the movie that ignited the Centineo craze, so it only makes sense that it would top this watch list. Once you see To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before for yourself, you’ll realize why people fell head over heels for the then-22-year-old actor after its 2018 debut. Funnily enough, regardless of the widespread fame TATBILB granted him, Centineo stated that he’s yet to have his “big break.” “It hasn’t happened yet,” he told Bustle in September 2018. “I’d like to think my big break is always ahead of me.” His Instagram count of 18 million followers (and growing), however, screams otherwise.

2 To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Netflix Lara Jean and Peter are officially a couple in the second installment of the To All the Boys trilogy, P.S. I Still Love You. However, a little competition in the form of Lara Jean’s past crush John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) threatens Lara and Peter’s blossoming romance. Between the normalization of consent in this sequel and even more quote-worthy moments, P.S. I Still Love You is a gem of the teen rom-com genre.

3 To All The Boys: Always And Forever In the final part of the To All the Boys trilogy (but perhaps not the end of the TATB universe), Always and Forever, Lara Jean returns to high school as a senior fresh from a family trip to South Korea. With the last chapter of high school to contend with before heading off to college, LJ must decide on a future with or without Peter (Centineo) in it. For anyone who has dealt with the prospect of a long-distance relationship, Always and Forever is especially meant for you. All of TATB movies are available on Netflix.

4 How To Build A Better Boy Like so many teen sensations before him, Centineo took part in a Disney Channel movie — a rite of passage. It was called How to Build a Better Boy, with Centineo flexing his acting muscles as popular school jock Jaden Stark. He starred in the role a year before appearing in The Fosters. You can watch the 2014 film now with Disney+.

5 The Fosters The Fosters wasn’t Centineo’s first appearance on the small screen. However, the hit Freeform TV series pushed his acting career forward. Centineo actually replaced Jake T. Austin for the role of Mariana Foster’s twin Jesus Adams Foster in Season 3 and beyond. In 2015, following his character getting into a car crash in Season 2, Austin shared the news of his departure from the show with his fans on Twitter. By Season 3, the show revealed Jesus Foster not only survived the crash but came back as an entirely different actor in Centineo. The Fosters is currently streaming on Hulu.

6 Good Trouble The Fosters spinoff series Good Trouble centers around sisters Mariana and Callie Foster. Thankfully, Mariana Adams Foster’s twin brother Jesus, played by Centineo again, makes appearances in two episodes (“Byte Club” and “A Very Coterie Christmas”) of Good Trouble in Seasons 1 and 2. With a third season of Good Trouble already airing, there’s a possibility for another Centineo sighting. Good Trouble airs on Hulu.

7 SPF-18 In 2017, Centineo starred in this California surfer movie as a bad-boy motorcyclist/surfer combo named Johnny Sanders Jr. with a summer house-sit on the beach. The movie is narrated by Goldie Hawn and features ’80s Brat Pack icon Molly Ringwald, along with a cameo from Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson. The soundtrack to the teen movie is pretty hot as well. You can find SPF-18 on Netflix.

8 The Gold Retrievers This 2010 dog movie features a much younger Centineo in his first leading movie role. In The Gold Retrievers, Centineo plays a boy named Josh Peters whose home is in danger of being foreclosed. In order to save it, Josh goes on a journey with his dog to find hidden treasure that could save his beloved childhood home. If you want to see Centineo show off his child-acting chops, check out the cute film on Amazon Prime.

9 Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Netflix on YouTube Peter Kavinsky and Barb Holland together in one film? It’s true, with the adorable Netflix movie Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. It’s a modern-day retelling of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, with Stranger Things’ Shannon Purser as the unpopular Sierra and Centineo as popular quarterback and love interest Jamey. Anyone fond of ’80s teen movies will also appreciate actors Lea Thompson (Some Kind of Wonderful’s Amanda Jones) and Alan Ruck (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’s Cameron Frye) as adult figures in this entertaining teen comedy-drama. Sierra Burgess Is a Loser can be viewed on Netflix.

10 Turkles If you like mystery, animals, and environmental science, check out this 2011 camp movie that Centineo starred in as a kid. Centineo, along with several other inquisitive children, embarks on an adventure to find a group of lost sea turtle eggs. The family film was Centineo’s second onscreen project and showcases his natural acting talent. You can find Turkles on Amazon Prime.

11 Can't Take It Back Along with YouTube star-turned-boxer Logan Paul, Centineo stars in this creepy high school thriller, which you can find on Amazon’s Shudder channel. The 2017 movie centers on two teenage girls who write nasty comments on a deceased classmate’s Facebook page. If you’re in for a scary movie starring Centineo about the ills of social media, look no further than Can’t Take It Back.

12 Swiped Swiped is the perfect movie to watch if you’re either frustrated with or amused by online dating apps. Centineo plays a college student who develops one with his roommate. However, both reap a whirlwind of consequences. Netflix describes the 2018 film as both raunchy and goofy, so consider yourself warned if you were looking for a sweet repeat of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, only set on a college campus.