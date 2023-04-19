There’s a lot going on astrologically this month, so if you feel some type of way during April’s new moon, that’s because it’s affecting each and every zodiac sign in a unique — and very powerful — way.

April 2023’s new moon is actually an extra potent hybrid solar eclipse new moon, and it’ll occur on April 20 at 12:12 a.m. ET, marking the very first eclipse of 2023. “[This new moon] sits in the last degree of Aries and includes a tension-filled square angle to Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth,” Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A, an archetypal astrologer, tells Bustle. Astrologically speaking, she notes this combination is fiery and it suggests a “pressure of awareness or vulnerability.”

In general, new moons have a lot of spiritual significance and are often used as a time to reflect and introspect, but the fact that this one is also a solar eclipse only adds to the intense energy. “Ideally, new moons are a time to slow down in order for our transformation to speed up,” Farrar explains. “From now through May 10, when the lunar nodes move out of the eclipse zone, we’ll have an extra boost to go deeper into the dances of darkness mirrored by the sun, moon, and earth.”

As if there isn’t enough going on in the sky, April’s new moon is a “black moon” as well, says Tenae Stewart, an author and certified astrologer. “A black moon occurs when we have two new moons in a row in the same sign,” she tells Bustle. To piece it all together, keep reading for how April 2023’s new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The new moon solar eclipse will be in your sign, Aries, which is significant. “This is a powerful time for you to set intentions for the next lunar cycle while giving you an extra boost,” Farrar says. You’ll be inspired to focus on what you want to achieve in the coming months, so don’t be surprised if you sit down and make a to-do list with small, actionable steps towards your goals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

“This eclipse occurs on the same day Taurus season begins, ushering in an opportunity to let go of things that no longer serve you and make space for new beginnings,” Farrar says. “As Pluto — named after the God of wealth — sits in Aquarius creating a square with Taurus, it also asks you to clean up your financial matters.”

That said, there’s no need to do anything big right away. “This eclipse may feel like a particularly shadowy and mysterious time for you,” Stewart says. “Don't try to figure it all out — just make plenty of space for rest and clarity will come.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For you, Gemini, eclipse season will feel like the ideal time to focus on community and friends, says Farrar. Use this new moon to reconnect with like-minded acquaintances, answer texts, and reset your intentions for your social life. Farrar suggests finding ways to strengthen your bonds — maybe by organizing a hangout. You might also be inspired to look for new ways to get involved, so check out charities and important causes in your area that might need volunteers.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

According to Stewart, this eclipse is a preview of the transformation you'll be seeing in your work or career environment over the next two years, Cancer. To make the most of this moon, watch how things play out over the coming weeks and check in with yourself to see how it all feels.

If you don’t like the vibe, consider how you can start setting yourself up for a more secure future. “This can be an opportunity to put energy towards your professional goals and set intentions for your career, as Aries energy may give you a boost in places that are normally less busy,” says Farrar.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This new moon/eclipse combo could heighten your desire for personal growth and learning, Leo. According to Farrar, it’s a time to broaden your horizons and set intentions that’ll help you achieve your long list of goals and ambitions. To get started, she suggests using this time to “find ways to break out of your routine and move towards paving the way for potential new projects in the future.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This eclipse is an intense immersion in your shadow self, Stewart says, so don’t be surprised if you’re in the mood to go slow, Virgo. If you need a nap, take one. If you want to chill with your phone screen-side down, so be it. During this eclipse, it’s best to just go with the flow and see what it all reveals. If you don’t want to harness its energy or manifest, that’s OK. “Know that the lessons and themes that come up right now are a preview of what will unfold over the next two years of Aries eclipses,” she says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

During this new moon, Libra, you’ll want to focus on your relationships and set intentions for your love life, says Farrar. While that’s an everyday thing for you, this eclipse is really highlighting your needs — and it’s making you think about whether or not they’re being met. New moon phases offer beginnings and sometimes endings, she adds, so open yourself to letting go of what isn’t working.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Since this new moon will be in your sixth house of health and daily routine, Scorpio, you’ll find that you want to focus on wellness. Use this time to dive into self-care and all the little ways you can upgrade your life — even if it just means drinking more water. “Bring more soulfulness to daily routine by reframing it as a ritual or finding ways to incorporate more magic,” Farrar says. Sunrise meditation, anyone?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This eclipse new moon emphasizes your inner artist, Sagittarius. To tap into that energy, “focus on the playful, youthful parts of yourself and make an extra effort to find small ways to celebrate,” Farrar says. Get out your old acrylic set, attempt to crochet, or do whatever else feels fun.

At the same time, be on the lookout for new beginnings around romance — another area that’s brewing during the new moon. If something new and shiny catches your eye, Stewart recommends following your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorn, this new moon will be in your fourth house of home and family, Farrar says, which means it’ll suddenly feel like the perfect time to assess your living sitch. Does your current place need a deep clean or a DIY upgrade? Or are you finally ready to start looking for someplace new? Harness the energy of the eclipse and start coming up with fresh goals to work towards. Hey, you could even pop on Zillow and see what’s out there.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This lunar phase will highlight your learning, Aquarius, so don’t be surprised if you want to pick up a book, start an online class, or set intentions for personal development. It’s also all about communication, says Farrar, which means it’s your moment to send emails and make phone calls to people you’ve been meaning to speak to. “This eclipse demands that you start using your voice to create the change you desire to see in the world,” Stewart says. “When you speak, people listen.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The new moon in April 2023 will be in your second house of finances and values, Pisces, so start thinking about cash flow and goals for the future. “This is a time to reflect on your relationship with money and set intentions for your financial security,” Farrar says.

To really tap into the fire energy of Aries, try to set realistic money goals versus ones that feel more daydream-y, she suggests. According to Stewart, this eclipse is also likely to make you feel extra passionate, so don’t be afraid to speak up about something you truly want.

Sources:

Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A, archetypal astrologer

Tenae Stewart, author, certified astrologer