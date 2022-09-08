A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on September 8, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

A Look Back At Queen Elizabeth’s Extraordinary Life In Photos: 1926-2022

After being placed on “medical supervision” earlier today, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty The Queen died peacefully at home, ending the second Elizabethan Age. She was 96 years old and the longest-reigning British monarch, having celebrated 70 years on the throne earlier this summer. All of her children, along with grandson Prince William, traveled up to Balmoral to be by her side, as did the rest of her family — Prince Harry included. The news sparked an outpouring of emotional tweets, and many, understandably, are now wondering what comes next. Read More

