Bustle Newsletter: September 8, 2022
Looking back at Her Majesty The Queen's life in photos, the one beauty treatment Kylie Jenner will never skip, and more.
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on September 8, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
A Look Back At Queen Elizabeth’s Extraordinary Life In Photos: 1926-2022
After being placed on “medical supervision” earlier today, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty The Queen died peacefully at home, ending the second Elizabethan Age. She was 96 years old and the longest-reigning British monarch, having celebrated 70 years on the throne earlier this summer. All of her children, along with grandson Prince William, traveled up to Balmoral to be by her side, as did the rest of her family — Prince Harry included. The news sparked an outpouring of emotional tweets, and many, understandably, are now wondering what comes next. Read More
The Latest
The 3 Most Responsible Zodiac Signs That’ll Never Text You “There In 15”
While it would be easy to award earth signs with the superlative by default, there’s a liiiiiiittle more to it than that. So next time you need to text someone in a crisis or are looking for a pal you can rely on to be punctual, make these three signs your first call. Read More
The One Beauty Treatment Kylie Jenner “Can't Live Without”
As Jenner herself admits, there’s not much in the realm of beauty that she won’t try at least once — including some trends that she was previously closed off to, like “really dark lip liner or not wearing lash extensions,” she says. But this is the one thing she’ll never skip. Read More
Must Reads
13 Photos Of Chris Pine Stanning Florence Pugh
Just several photos of Mr. Pine absolutely living up to his “Hollywood dad” status and ostensibly *not* being spit on by Harry Styles(?). Read More
This CBD Tincture Helps Me Push Through Tough Workouts
As Elle Woods once deftly explained, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don't shoot their husbands, they just don't." Joggy, the latest endeavor from founder and former CEO of Outdoor Voices Ty Haney, aims to mimic the “runner’s high” euphoria you feel after a sweat sesh. It sounds too good to be true, right? The mental benefits of running a 5k without the running part? Yes please. So we tried it for a month. Read More
How Julie Benko Helped Lea Michele Prepare For Her Funny Girl Debut
If the Funny Girl saga is 2022’s biggest (and messiest) Broadway story, then Benko is the underdog everyone’s rooting for. Here, Benko talks about the new album, what she learned from Feldstein, and how she helped Michele master Fanny Brice before her debut earlier this week. Read More
