Here's Your Horoscope For April 13, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 13, 2022.

The moon is still in diligent Virgo. When the moon is in this conscientious sign, we’re looking to solve problems and make sure that everything is in good working order. We’re encouraged handle our responsibilities and take a practical approach to getting things done. We might even be inspired to brush up on our skills too. At the same time, since Virgo is a sign with a gift for helping others, giving back and advocating for people in need can be one of the best ways to harness the energy of the day.

Additionally, it’s also a good time for giving extra care to our mind and body. As such, we’ll need to make sure that we’re not overworking ourselves, as the combination between la luna being in Virgo and the sun being in Aries can have us busier than usual.

By the late morning, the Virgo moon links up with independent Uranus in Taurus. Together, they encourage us to be resourceful. This cosmic combination lends us the opportunity to implement innovative and creative solutions to any dilemmas we might be facing. This Moon-Uranus aspect can also help us with embracing change or trying something new.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find yourself ready to do some spring cleaning today. Perhaps you’ll want to start with making a list of the clothing or items you want to donate, toss, or sell.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re given the green light to take a chance on something you might otherwise be too shy to do, namely if it’s something fun, creative, or self-expressive. Just get out there and do it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might soon discover that the past doesn’t have as much influence over you as you might have thought. It’s time to let yourself and your heart move on to something that better nourishes you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You never know where support or allyship might come from today, so try to avoid making assumptions about others. You have more people rooting for you than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don’t need to compete with others. You are a leader and a trendsetter. Keep this mind, if you’re feeling the urge to put yourself out there in a new way. You do you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

What are some old beliefs that you need to shed or reevaluate? You’ll find that out today. Now’s the time to think outside-the-box and leave yourself open to new experiences.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be craving some time to yourself today. It’s a good time to take a step back from the fray and do what calms or soothes you. Creatively, this could be a breakthrough day.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A chance encounter, meeting, or call with someone could lead you to something good. Don’t shut yourself down from connecting with others today, especially if it’s someone new.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your work schedule could be a bit erratic. Try to get the more important stuff out of the way during the earlier part of the day. Also, taking an inventive approach to a project gets results.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be moved to register or sign up for a class on a whim. Don’t talk yourself out of it as you could end up learning something really exciting or cool. Be open-minded.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Surprising someone you love with a thoughtful gesture can make a bigger impact on them than you might realize. In turn, this could have a positive impact on you. It feels good to give.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s good to have someone that you can bounce ideas off of, like a writing partner or your best friend. If you don’t yet have such a person, you might not be without one for long.

Want to learn more? Check out your April 2022 monthly horoscope.