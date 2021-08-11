Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 11, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 11, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The momentum continues as the moon finishes her stay in productive Virgo, helping us to tackle the most important tasks on our to-do lists. With the moon meeting up with values-driven Venus in Virgo, as well as powerful Pluto in Capricorn in the morning, this can be a good day for planning and making financial decisions. Intellectual Mercury moves home to Virgo late this afternoon, which will help keep our mind sharp.

Meanwhile, the moon makes a wardrobe change when she moves to balance-seeking Libra by this afternoon. With multiple planets in thoughtful Virgo, including feel-good Venus and the moon in Libra, it’s a great time for restoring balance to the places in our lives that feel out of whack. This goes for our bodies, too. Helping or being of service to others is also encouraged.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

You can make lots of progress with a project or plan you’ve been toiling away on. This is encouraging, if things have been slow-going. Don’t be too proud to ask for help.

You could receive the spotlight or fanfare today, thanks to your creative work or skills. Let confidence radiate through you. On another note, spend some extra time nourishing yourself.

If something has been pulling you down, today helps you to find the strength needed to pull yourself back up. Hint: Put more playtime into your schedule. Romance could be nice, too.

Reach out and network today. The right conversation or the right connection, could steer you toward the right place. Your intuition is super strong now, so follow your gut.

Today is a good time for honing and sharpening your set of skills. Continue learning as much as you can and consider investing in career development. It could open up new doors for you.

Your wit and charisma are unmatched today, which is a good indication that things will go your way. This is especially promising when it comes to your money. Opportunity awaits.

You might be feeling tender or nostalgic. Try not to get too stuck in the past. If anything, try to see this as a time for letting go of whatever’s no longer working. Take care of you.

Community is everything for you today, Scorpio, so don’t resist calling on your friends or seeking out the camaraderie you need. That said, take time out to rest.

Your resume gets some shine today, which could bring in some extra bucks for you. Now's the time to capitalize on your popularity. Let folks know what you’ve been up to.

Consider the ways that you can capitalize on your knowledge or expertise today. Opportunities are waiting for you as long as you remain confident in yourself and your abilities.

You might need to pull back from the crowd today and give yourself permission to be with your emotions. Don’t deny yourself the time for reflection that you need. Look for what inspires you.

You can make a big impact on those around you now. Recognize that you have something valuable to offer. At the same time, be open to the good things that people want to offer you.