Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 13, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 13, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The easygoing energy continues with the moon finishing out her stay in pleasure-seeking Libra. There could be a little hiccup midday as the Libra moon faces off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could trigger some extra demanding or unfriendly behavior. The best way to handle this cosmic combo is to avoid taking anything personally and exercise boundaries where needed. Luckily, the moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Aquarius by the late afternoon, which should help keep the good vibes going.

By later this evening, the energy of the day shifts again as the moon moves to all-or-nothing Scorpio. With the moon in Scorpio, we should find ourselves feeling a bit moodier than usual. Channeling our energy into something we’re passionate about or something that makes us sweat can help with alleviating stress or emotional discomfort. Connecting with the people we love helps, too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

Try not to give too much of your energy to the Debbie Downers in your orbit today, especially where it relates to your career or current goals. Stay focused on getting what you want.

Make sure that you’re not pushing yourself too hard today. Whatever work you’ve already been putting in counts for something. If you feel overwhelmed, look to a trusted confidant for support.

You and a love interest might have your signals crossed today, which could trigger your insecurities. Step back a bit and shift your perspective. The issue might not be about you.

You’re not obligated to save or rescue others. Keep this in mind if you find yourself going overboard with helpfulness today. How can you best help yourself instead?

Be mindful of being too stubborn or resistant to getting the feedback or assistance that you need right now. Allowing others to step in or help you can be better than going it alone.

Patience is needed in big doses today as you work towards your goals. Trying to rush or force things won’t get you where you want to go any faster. Try to enjoy the ride.

Self-doubt could come creeping up on you today. You can overcome it by focusing more on yourself and all the good things you do. If you need a reminder, speak those good things aloud.

You’re encouraged to be extra picky about what you give your attention to today as it could be easy to slip into a rabbit hole of bad news. Don’t feed the trolls. Choose your joy.

If you’re making a financial decision, try not to rush it or spend more money than you need to. If possible, hunt around for a bargain or ask an expert for advice. Hold your horses.

You don’t need to bend over backwards trying to get people to like you today. That never really works anyway. What matters most is that you like yourself. Embrace your specialness.

Don’t fear or assume the worst. Know that you have more power over any challenge that you’re facing than you might realize. In what ways can you stand to believe in you a little more?

You might find yourself needing a good chunk of me-time today. If so, don’t feel guilty about changing plans or pulling back a bit from the social side of things. Do you.