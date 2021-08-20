Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 20, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 20, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There’s a friendly yet electric buzz in the air today, as the moon moves to innovative and community-oriented Aquarius in the wee hours of the morning. With the moon in Aquarius, we’re in a more social and high-energy mood, especially as the moon teams up with Venus in cooperative Libra by the afternoon. By the evening, the moon teams up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius. This Moon-Venus-Saturn combo can be helpful for group projects, public-facing work and presentations, and social events.

Meanwhile, brainy Mercury in Virgo teams up with future-forward Uranus in Taurus during the first half of the day. This cosmic combo coupled with the moon in Aquarius invites us to think outside the box and try new things. A fresh approach or perspective can be the key to helping us solve problems and develop great ideas.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

You might be inspired to volunteer for a good cause or join in on a community-based project. Think in terms of sustainability like helping a community garden or a neighborhood clean-up effort.

A bold or creative display of your talents could be just the thing to catch the right person’s attention today. Put yourself out there. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at what happens next.

You best connect with people today by standing firm in your authenticity. Speaking from the heart gets you more results than saying what you think others want to hear.

Money and finances are the topic of the day as you’re looking to get yours in order. This is a great time for researching potential investments or speaking to an expert to create a viable plan.

There could be an unexpected but promising opportunity that comes your way through someone you know. On a similar note, it might be time to update your resume. Ask for help.

You can find success with a project you’re working toward, but a different approach is needed. Hint: Taking a few tasks off your plate makes space for much better things.

Love could pleasantly surprise you today if you remain open to something new. On the flip side, if you’re more in the mood to focus solely on yourself, don’t fight it. Take yourself on a date.

If you need to share your deeper feelings with someone, don’t let fear get in the way. This person will be way more understanding than you might think. Let them in.

Education and learning become key themes today, as you’re encouraged to level up in your career or expertise. Now’s the time when the teacher must become the student.

You can get what you want when it comes to money, specifically if it’s related to a job opportunity. It’s a good idea to raise your rates or ask for more cash.

It’s time for you to work on moving past a grudge or resentment. Know that you’re doing so more for yourself than you’re doing it for anyone else. Go and be free.

What’s your spiritual hygiene looking like these days? This could be a good day to cut some cords with people you’ve outgrown or have become too draining. Clean up your space.