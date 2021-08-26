Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 26, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 26, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today might be fraught with frustration, as many of us are feeling more sensitive and on edge than usual. A big reason for this is because love planet Venus, which is still at home in partnership-oriented Libra, opposes wounded Chiron in Aries for most of the day. As a result, insecurities could be triggered, especially as the moon in assertive Aries faces off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn by the afternoon. This cosmic combo could bring up old wounds. The best way to deal with this intense cosmic weather? Remain as rational and objective as possible.

With analytical Mercury in Virgo in the mix, it may be helpful to be direct and talk through what we’re feeling, or ask for clarification on a situation before making assumptions. By the late afternoon, the vibe shifts for the better, as the Aries moon teams up with optimistic Jupiter in friendly Aquarius. Doing something fun, especially with friends, can be a great way for managing stress or a bad mood.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

Try not to be on the defensive or take things personally today. Chances are that you might be making a mountain out of a molehill. Keep calm and take an impartial look at the situation.

Avoid letting guilt or people-pleasing be what motivates you today. Sometimes the best thing you can do for someone is allow them to work their own stuff out. Focus on yourself.

If you’re unable to find where you fit in today, you’re probably overdue for some alone time. Instead of looking outward for acceptance or entertainment, look within.

Yes, you are more than capable, but must you do everything all on your own? Allow others to help you, rather than you always being the one to help them. You don’t have to be a hero.

You might be feeling insecure as to whether you have value to offer in terms of your skills or education. The reality is that you actually have quite a lot to offer. Look how far you’ve come.

You might be feeling some doubt or frustration around getting something you want, but you can have it. A little advice? Be direct and speak up for it. Don’t assume the worst.

Sometimes, no matter how much you do for someone, they’ll never be satisfied. It has nothing to do with you and everything to do with them. Remember this when dealing with difficult people.

Go easy on yourself today. Don’t let perfectionism have you thinking that you’re not working hard enough or doing good enough. You are. You just need to step back and see it.

Your patience may be running thin when it comes to getting something you desire, but trust that the delay is working for you, not against you. Anything worth having doesn’t come easily.

More and more you’re finding yourself in a league of your own, which means not everyone is going to get or appreciate what you’re doing. Don’t worry about them. Be proud of yourself.

Be mindful of sharing too many details about a plan or project that’s still in progress. You don’t need people putting their bad vibes on it. Work in silence and surprise folks later.

Try not to compare yourself by what others have. If you take a closer look, you’ll see just how much you have. Consider how many people you’ve already impacted.