Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 27, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 27, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is in laid-back Taurus for the day, putting us in the mood to slow down and unwind. For those of us putting in long work hours, the Taurus moon can provide us with the patience and persistence needed to achieve our goals. With the moon meeting up with the sun in hardworking Virgo in the morning, the day gets off to a positive and productive start.

By the late afternoon, there might be some frustration or sadness in the air, as the feel-good Taurus moon squares off with Saturn in community-oriented Aquarius. As a result, our sense of security could be tested, particularly when it comes to getting our needs met or feeling like we belong. On a positive note, this Moon-Saturn aspect shows us how we can be better at expressing our needs and relating to others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A financial goal is getting closer to completion, but it may take longer to reach that goal than expected. As such, don’t compare your progress to what others are doing. Embrace your path.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to be too hard on yourself today, especially if your confidence isn’t at a hundred percent. Outside validation won't bring you joy or purpose. You’re the only one who can do that.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be hard to keep your spirits up today, making it necessary for you to slow down and reconnect to your center. Family or loved ones could help to cheer you up as well.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t be afraid to lean on others today. A friend or sibling could come to your rescue just in the nick of time. However, they won’t know what you need unless you tell them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been doing more than your fair share of work or taking on extra responsibility on the job, is that reflected in your salary or fee? If not, ask for more money.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have lots you want to accomplish and you can make significant progress today, but take care not to work yourself too hard. Not everything needs to be your problem to fix.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A love interest may not be able to offer you the intimacy you seek. Be honest with yourself about what you want versus what you're actually getting. Don’t settle.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may not see eye to eye with someone today, which could put you in your feelings. It might help to take a step back and look at the situation from a wider lens. Don’t let yourself stew.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be difficult not to see the glass as half empty, so it’d be wise for you to pull back a bit and put your attention elsewhere. Try to keep your focus on what you can control.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be questioning yourself or what you have to offer, wondering if it’s anything of value. You are a gem. Make sure you affirm that for yourself on a regular basis.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling apprehensive about showing your vulnerable side to others today. It’s OK for you to be soft. Stand in your truth. People will appreciate you for it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to isolate yourself from others today. If you’re feeling left out or like you don’t quite know where you fit in, try connecting with people through a shared interest or activity.