Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 3, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 3, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Our minds are abuzz with ideas today with the moon in intellectual Gemini. As the Gemini moon teams up with the sun and Mercury in creative Leo during the first half of the day, we can expect a big burst of creative energy that can help us with completing projects or starting a new one. With Venus in analytical Virgo meeting up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus early in the day and Mercury in Leo facing off with Uranus by the late evening, innovation and originality gives us the keys to success.

However, as the Gemini moon faces off with Venus in Virgo by midday, we’ll need to take care that we don’t spread ourselves too thin. Since Mercury is the planetary ruler of Gemini and Virgo, Mercury in Leo encourages us to focus more on the things that we’re truly passionate about rather than giving too much time and energy to unnecessary distractions.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could come up with a number of creative solutions today when it comes to a challenge you’re dealing with or a tough project you’re working on. Make sure to follow through.

Be mindful of compromising on your values for the sake of comfort or security. When you dare to live by your values, you have a better chance of getting what you want.

It’s time for you to shake off something that you’ve been holding onto from the past. By dropping this emotional weight, you free yourself up for a brighter future.

More and more you’re getting the feeling that you’re outgrowing a certain friendship or social circle, and you’re right. Look to ways you can begin building new connections.

Where can you lean more on your friends, network, or community rather than trying to go it all alone? Yes, you’re a boss, but every boss needs people to help them, too.

You’re a big ball of energy today, and you have lots you want to do. However, the goal for today is to simplify your life, not make it harder. Sometimes less is more.

There’s no sense in following the crowd or holding yourself back to make others feel good about themselves. Now’s your chance to shine. Go ahead and do your thing.

A new partnership or business venture is on the horizon for you. Though in order to seal the deal, you’ll need to step far outside of your comfort zone. Raise your expectations.

Your star is on the rise where your career is concerned. Though if you really want to reach the top, it’s best to have a team to help you do it. Others can see what you might be missing.

If you’re feeling off-kilter today, how can you bring yourself back into balance? Hint: Stop focusing on what you can’t control. Consider what you do have control over instead.

If there’s something you want, be honest with yourself or others about what that is so that you can pave yourself a way to get it. Stand firm in your authenticity.

If you’re feeling like you’re all over the place, look to activities that can help you find your footing. Seeking the help of an expert in regards to your mental health could be beneficial.