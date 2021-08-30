Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 30, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 30, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It’s an active and energetic day ahead with the moon in industrious Gemini. When the moon is in Gemini, we usually find ourselves simultaneously engaged in a myriad of interests, activities, and conversations. Meanwhile, Mercury (Gemini’s planetary ruler), makes a sign change in the wee hours of the morning, moving into fair and objective Libra. With Mercury in Libra, we’re called to be more kind and diplomatic with our thoughts and words, which could bode well in dealing with others, especially those who are different from us.

At the same time, Mercury in Libra encourages us to seek out the beauty around us, which can be found in music, visual art, fashion, and friendly discussions. If we’ve been feeling heavier or more anxious than usual, Mercury in Libra can help us with finding some peace.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

Before making a decision, run it by your partner, a paid expert, or someone you trust. Getting a second opinion can help you avoid making a mistake.

You can improve your financial picture, either with a new job or negotiating for better pay. If looking to spend money today, you’ll get the most enjoyment out of something practical.

If you’re looking for something to lift your spirits, a craft workshop or a creative writing class could provide you with the perfect pick-me-up. Your love life looks positive, too.

Rest is a big theme for today, as your mind and body could use a break. On another note, having a heartfelt conversation with someone you love can bring you peace.

If you’ve been thinking about launching a podcast or creating content about a topic you know a lot about, put the wheels in motion. If you have an idea or news to share, put it out there.

If you’re a freelancer or entrepreneur, today’s a great time for following up on any outstanding invoices on money owed to you. If looking for a gig, you have a good shot at getting one.

You might score the opportunity to teach, write, or speak on a topic that’s near and dear to your heart. Be confident in yourself and what you know, as you have much wisdom to offer.

Your intuition is sharp today in terms of making a financial decision or a business move, so don’t ignore it. On another note, if you need to take a mental health day from work, do it.

If it’s been a while since you’ve connected with friends, reach out. You might find that the simple act of just checking in on them makes a huge impact.

It might be time to adopt a more efficient method for getting tasks done. Meanwhile, you could garner big buzz today, thanks your professional reputation. Let your genius shine through.

Love gets interesting today. You could make a long distance connection with someone or meet them online. If you already have a partner, consider planning a romantic trip.

If you’ve been hoping to move or make upgrades to your current space, the money you need could come through. Overall, your sense of security is beginning to improve.