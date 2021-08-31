Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 31, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 31, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Although the moon is stationed in bubbly Gemini, the day brings more mental stress than fun for the first chunk of the day. That’s because the Gemini moon faces off with cranky Mars in Virgo and confusing Neptune in Pisces in the morning. As a result, anxiety and frustration will be high, which could lead to some misunderstandings or the need to completely check out. The best way to handle this stormy cosmic weather is by taking things slow, in small manageable chunks rather than scattering ourselves in too many directions.

Luckily, the energy of the day improves a bit, as the Gemini moon teams up with optimistic Jupiter in community-oriented Aquarius. Together, this cosmic pair suggests that working together and supporting each other is the key to overcoming challenges and keeping our spirits up.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

More than likely, you’ll feel like you’re spinning your wheels today, which will key up the stress. Be mindful of rushing the process or forcing things to go your way. Seek assistance.

Don’t sell yourself or your creative talents short, especially if there’s a job offer on the table. You can ask for more money and get it. With love, don’t settle out of fear or uncertainty.

You could be feeling anxious today, as it might feel like something you want or something you’re working toward may never materialize. It will. Have a little more faith.

It might be hard to look away from everything that’s going on in the world. While it’s important to stay informed, take care that you’re not absorbing more than you can handle.

You could be eager to make a financial decision. If so, don’t rush into it without getting some sound advice first. If you’re in a financial bind, help is available. Ask for it.

Your confidence could be a bit low today, which could have you going overboard trying to impress people. Don’t put that added pressure on yourself. Do the best that you can.

Try not to get yourself too bent out of shape about things that haven’t happened yet or the stuff you have no real control over. Stay rooted in the present. What can you do right now?

Social fatigue could have you down and out. Don’t feel guilty about taking the time you need to ground and soothe yourself. With money, buyer’s remorse can come with overspending.

You might have a lot of things vying for your time and energy today. Be careful of overcommitting yourself. The best approach? Take it one minute at a time.

Take care that you’re not fussing or obsessing over every little detail today. While you enjoy sticking to plans, sometimes you have to surrender and release control. Things will work out.

Avoid getting carried away with credit cards today or agreeing to a loan or financial agreement with murky or confusing terms. If you’re unsure about something, get clarity.

Someone could upset you today. Exercise your boundaries, but try to avoid stooping down to their level. Removing yourself from the situation may be the best bet.