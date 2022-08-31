Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 31, 2022.

The moon leaves peaceful Libra early this morning, but not before getting into a conflict with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. As a result, the day starts off on quite an intense note and keeps the tension going from there. By midday, the moon enters brooding and seductive Scorpio.

With the moon in Scorpio, emotions are heightened and so are the chances for drama. To avoid a meltdown or unnecessary stress, especially as Mercury retrograde is set to begin next week, learning how to recognize and manage emotional triggers can be helpful. While the desire to push past obstacles or exhaustion will be strong, it will be better to take it slow and apply a more strategic or intuitive approach to navigating the day.

Sometimes when the moon is Scorpio, it’s a good time for weeding out and removing anything that’s no longer beneficial to your wellness, self-esteem, or peace of mind.

Avoid going down a rabbit hole of social media posts that leave you feeling more irritable than happy. Protect your inner sanctum.

You have your values and other people have theirs. This might be one of those days where you’ll need to practice how to live and let live.

You’re being way too ambitious today. It might be time to devise a more efficient system for handling tasks or step back from some projects completely.

Some good wholesome fun might be the key to your happiness today. Connecting to the childlike curiosity within you can be a source of healing.

You have no desire to be bothered with the outside world today. If you can stay home or find a quiet nook for yourself, hunker down and get comfortable.

Be mindful of being too demanding or judgmental today. Not everyone approaches things the way you do, and sometimes that’s OK.

The tides might be turning in your favor when it comes to a financial issue. It may be necessary to seek out some expert or legal advice.

Someone might say or do something today that rubs you the wrong way. Try not to read into it — it’s probably more of a them issue.

Avoid overextending yourself or trying to save someone today. Give your attention to things that recharge your energy, not drain it.

You may have underestimated just how much time and effort will be needed to achieve a particular goal. You might need to rethink some things or devise a new strategy.

There are just some people that are always going to be haters, no matter how well you do. Don’t give those folks any credence.

If you’re not feeling too optimistic, find some entertaining fare that reminds you of your joy. If being at home is not as restful as you’d like — get outdoors.

